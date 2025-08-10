Liverpool transfer boost as Howe rejects claims Newcastle have told Isak ‘you’re going nowhere’

Liverpool could still sign Alexander Isak this summer as Eddie Howe says he has no knowledge that Newcastle have told the striker he is not for sale.

The Sweden international is the Reds dream signing this summer but they were given very little chance of landing Isak just a couple of months ago after Newcastle qualified for the Champions League.

It seemed like the Magpies would keep their prized asset but a Liverpool approach saw Isak make it clear to the Geordie hierarchy that he wants to leave for Anfield this summer.

That led to Liverpool making a £110m bid, way below Newcastle’s reported valuation of around £150m, which was rejected by the Magpies instantly.

The Reds are now not keen to reopen talks unless they get assurances that Newcastle are willing to negotiate a deal after Howe’s side have secured a adequate replacement.

A report on Saturday in the Daily Telegraph claimed that Newcastle owners PIF had told Isak ‘you’re going nowhere’ as the Saudi owners ‘put their foot down and insist Sweden striker will not join Liverpool this summer’.

The report added: ‘Newcastle’s steadfast position on the matter has caused acrimony and tension, with Isak refusing to accept the decision with good grace. He has subsequently been ordered by manager Eddie Howe to train away from the group.

‘Until Isak is willing to get his head around the fact that he will be denied a move in this transfer window, he will not play for the club.’

But responding to further rumours on Isak’s future, Howe said after Newcastle’s friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid on Saturday: “I think everything is in play. I’ve said many times he is contracted to us. He is our player. The club make the decision on his future.

When asked if he may have to let Isak go, Howe replied: “That’s a decision that I won’t make, that will be for other people to make.

“For me, I’m just trying to manage the situation and manage the team, most importantly manage the group of players that I’m working with day to day, that I love coaching and helping.

“We’re focusing on [next weekend’s Premier League opener against] Aston Villa. Everything else, to a degree, from my perspective is not in my control, so it’s not my focus.”

When asked specifically about the report in the Telegraph, Howe continued: “That’s not something I’m aware of. Of course, there’s discussions going on all the time that I’m not party to. I have no knowledge of that.”