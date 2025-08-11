Newcastle have failed in yet another attempt to secure a striker signing, as the £80million price tag on one of their potential signings has been labelled “prohibitive.”

The Magpies have not had a great summer by all accounts. They have so far signed just two players and failed in attempts to sign a number of others.

Their biggest failures came when being beaten to the signing of Hugo Ekitike by Liverpool, before they got close to Benjamin Sesko only for Manchester United to land him.

That has led them to look into a number of other potential striker reinforcements, with our friends at TEAMtalk one of the outlets who confirmed Porto striker Samu Aghehowa was being looked at.

But Daily Mail Newcastle reporter Craig Hope has doused the potential of that transfer in flames.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: “Newcastle and other Premier League clubs have reached out and made those informal enquiries as to his availability and what it would cost.

“What I’m told is the number coming back to Newcastle, I think Aston Villa was mentioned as well, is around £80million.

“On the back of that, I’m told that number would be prohibitive for Newcastle. They aren’t doing a deal at £80million.

“So that, right now, even though the question has been asked, Samu isn’t one who is necessarily on the list.”

Newcastle’s asking price for Isak, if he was to leave, is £150million, and Liverpool last bid £110million. As such, if the Swede was to be sold, the Magpies would receive a big sum, but seemingly don’t want to part with huge money.

There are some strikers on their list who would surely cost less than Aghehowa – Nicolas Jackson perhaps the main name being looked at now being one of them.

A recent report has labelled him a ‘serious option’ for Newcastle, and stated that he had accepted it was time to leave Chelsea, asking the Blues for a transfer.

St James’ Park is not said to be the only location for Jackson, but it’s the club he ‘favours’.

Having signed for £32million in 2023, and had decent seasons for Chelsea since then, but not torn it up, it’s likely that the Senegal forward will still cost something in the same region as he did when he was signed.

With Newcastle not prepared to pay £80million for a striker, Jackson could be much more their speed.

