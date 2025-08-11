Newcastle striker target Nicolas Jackson has reportedly accepted that it would be best for him to leave Chelsea, and has told them he wants to go, as the club he ‘favours’ has been revealed.

Jackson’s future has looked increasingly as if it will be away from Stamford Bridge this summer. Despite the striker scoring 13 goals and assisting five in all competitions last term, Chelsea seemingly deemed him not to have done enough.

That is perhaps fair for a club looking to challenge at the very top of the league, and they have shown they can win trophies with their new crop of strikers, Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, as they won the Club World Cup over the summer.

Reports have been rife in regards to interest in Jackson, with Newcastle one of the sides most heavily linked given the uncertainty over the future of Alexander Isak, who’s asked to leave St James’ Park.

Now, according to The Telegraph, Jackson – who is labelled a ‘serious option’ for Newcastle – has accepted it is best for him to leave, and has ‘told Chelsea he wants to go’.

The report suggests that while Newcastle are not the only option for him, that is the club he ‘favours’.

It’s said Chelsea will consider to agree to a transfer if it is in their interests. That could have ramifications for Isak, as it’s been frequently reported that he’ll only be sold by Newcastle if they can sign a replacement.

But the fresh report states the chances of Jackson’s move to the Magpies depend on if they relent and sell Isak, so it seems things need to match up perfectly or it’s not going to happen. After being told he’ll not be going to Liverpool, Isak is said to have been ‘angered’, though they are drawing up another offer.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

👉 Arteta sacked, Liverpool flop, Chelsea win the league: knee-jerk 25/26 predictions based on pre-season

👉 Man Utd usurp Chelsea at top of five-year Premier League net spend table!

👉 Chelsea told to ditch interest in Man Utd star as PSG launch British record ‘offer’ for Blues star

Jackson’s potential sale from Chelsea is not the only instance of an attacker potentially leaving the club soon.

Indeed, The Telegraph also reports that RB Leipzig wants to re-sign Christopher Nkunku from the Blues as part of the Premier League club’s deal to sign Xavi Simons from them.

Chelsea are keen to sell Nkunku so that they can push ahead with the signing of Simons, as well as that of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Nkunku is known to want to leave Chelsea, but it’s stated it is not clear if he wants to return to Leipzig, for whom he scored 70 goals and assisted 56 more in 172 games.

READ MORE: Chelsea ‘offer’ £43m in shock bid for Liverpool star in Real Madrid blow after serious Colwill injury