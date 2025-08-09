According to reports, Newcastle United have been given ‘approval’ to complete their next summer signing as they have submitted an ‘improved’ bid.

This summer window has been dire for Newcastle as they have missed out on Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and James Trafford.

The Magpies also face losing Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool, though they have reportedly informed the world-class striker that he will ‘not’ be leaving in this window.

So far this summer, Newcastle have only made two notable additions as they have landed Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale, though they are in the market for more marquee signings.

It has been widely reported that their priorities are a new striker and a centre-back, with AC Milan star Malick Thiaw emerging as their top defensive target after struggling to lure Crystal Palace and England standout Marc Guehi to St James’ Park.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd’s Baleba blow, Newcastle linked with four strikers



On Saturday morning, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed that Newcastle will ‘raise their offer for Thiaw today’.

‘Newcastle are pushing for Malick Thiaw. The Bianconeri will raise their offer to Milan today, August 9, after the Rossoneri refused to accept their initial offer of €30 million. ‘The German defender’s desire could be decisive. If the former Schalke 04 player were to push for a move to the Premier League, then Milan would seriously consider selling him for the first time.’

A few hours later, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Newcastle have now lodged an ‘improved’ bid for Thiaw.

He said on X: ‘Newcastle have improved their proposal to AC Milan for Malick Thiaw as personal terms are agreed.

‘Negotiation underway club to club, as Milan manager Allegri wants to keep Thiaw; but improved bid has now been submitted.’

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Three ‘vitally important’ factors behind Sesko ‘masterclass’ against Newcastle revealed amid INEOS ‘sweetener’

👉 Liverpool: Isak ‘agreement’ revealed as Romano confirms ‘new’ update on Newcastle contract snub

👉 Liverpool would be ‘insane’ to pay £150m for Isak as Reds supporters have ‘memories of goldfish’



Journalist Matteo Moretto added: ‘Newcastle is pushing hard for Malick Thiaw and has reached a 40m€ offer, including bonuses.

‘The defender has already given his approval to the English club.’

In a further boost, striker target Nicolas Jackson has ‘told Chelsea that he wants to leave’ and he is available for a cut-price fee, according to The Guardian.