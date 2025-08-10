Chelsea told to ditch interest in Man Utd star as PSG launch British record ‘offer’ for Blues star

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf wants the Blues to reconsider their interest in signing Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

The Blues have been one of the busiest clubs in the summer transfer window with the west Londoners bringing in eight new signings.

Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Liam Delap, Estevao, Dario Essugo, Kendry Paez and Mamadou Sarr have all joined Chelsea but it looks likely that they will add more new faces in the next few weeks.

There are rumours that at least two more signings could be made with Garnacho and RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons also heavily linked, while they could also add another centre-back after Levi Colwill picked up a long-term injury.

Man Utd are reportedly looking for between £50m and £60m to allow Garnacho to leave, while there have been reports that Chelsea don’t want to pay over £30m.

And Leboeuf insists that Gittens is better than Garnacho and he has urged Chelsea against spending lots of money on a position they already have covered.

READ: Every ‘world-class’ player in the Premier League: Arsenal trio join Liverpool quartet on 16-man list

Leboeuf told ESPN: “No I don’t understand it (Chelsea’s interest in Garnacho), of course not.

“And on top of it, I saw Gittens coming in for the last 15 minutes and he really impressed me. Every time he got the ball, he made a difference. He was very impressive.

“Garnacho will play in the same position on the left side – I never saw Garnacho do that even when he was at the top of his game.

“He’s a great player but you are going to pay between 50 or 60million for a guy in a position where you already have the players that you need. I don’t see Garnacho adding something better than what they already have.”

MORE ON CHELSEA ON F365

👉 Chelsea to ‘accept’ Newcastle ‘big offer’ for £80m star ‘high on shortlist’ after Sesko snub

👉 Twenty biggest transfers in the world in 2025 summer transfer window

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea ‘offers expected’ for PSG star as he makes firm decision on who he ‘wants’ to join

Lebouef continued: “To have it too crowded can also create problems. The dressing room is going to be young and the atmosphere can change – one person can destroy it.

“I’m not saying that would be Garnacho, it could be any player if they don’t play and become moody, which creates problems in the dressing room.”

Some more players could leave Chelsea too with Spanish website Fichajes claiming that Paris Saint-Germain has ‘submitted an offer of around €150 million, split between €125million fixed and €25million variable’ for Enzo Fernandez.

Luis Enrique has ‘identified the midfielder as the ideal player’ to strengthen his midfield this summer and the PSG boss believes Fernandez ‘has the necessary qualities to quickly adapt to his style and bring creativity and solidity’.

PSG ‘hopes to close the deal in the coming weeks’ for a British record fee and negotiations are ‘moving forward with determination, given that the amount and terms could mark a turning point in PSG’s sporting planning’.