Chelsea to ‘accept’ Newcastle ‘big offer’ for £80m star ‘high on shortlist’ after Sesko snub

Chelsea “are holding out for a huge fee” for Nicolas Jackson, who has emerged as a top transfer target for Newcastle United, according to reports.

The Senegalese international has scored 24 goals in 65 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, but has fallen down the pecking order following the summer arrivals of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Jackson is now available for transfer as a result of the increased competition, and Newcastle are among the clubs interested in signing him.

So far this summer, Newcastle have only made two notable additions as they have landed Anthony Elanga and Aaron Ramsdale.

They are in the market for more signings and have reached an agreement with AC Milan for defender Malick Thiaw, which all but confirms the Magpies are no longer pursuing Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

With Liverpool interested in signing Alexander Isak, Eddie Howe has been searching for a marquee replacement, missing out on Benjamin Sesko, who has officially signed for Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Jackson has emerged as an alternative target for Sesko, while Brentford’s Yoane Wissa remains a player Newcastle are desperate to add.

The Chelsea forward will cost a fortune, though, with some reports claiming the Blues want around £80m.

Other reports have said their asking price is closer to £60m. What is certain is that Chelsea want to sell him, with Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi and Renato Veiga also out of Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke has been slightly less bold, stating that Maresca has opened the door for Jackson’s exit, but the club “are holding out for a huge fee of around £80m”.

Still, a “big offer” from Newcastle will be accepted, O’Rourke says.

“Enzo Maresca has refused to rule out a move away for Nicolas Jackson,” he said on the Inside Track podcast.

“The arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap probably tell you everything you need to know, Maresca is keeping the door open for the Senegal international to move on.

“He has been linked with Newcastle due to the ongoing struggles Newcastle have had to try and bring in a top-class striker this summer.

“Chelsea have been proactive on their outgoings in recent weeks, so they won’t stand in the way of Jackson if they do get a big offer.

“But it does seem they are holding out for a huge fee of around £80million.

“Whether that’s too rich for Newcastle or any other club, we will have to wait and see.

“I think the closer we get to the end of the window, that price tag might drop.

“For Newcastle, he probably wasn’t at the top of their list at the start of the window, but the way things have gone, he is pretty high up on that list now.”

