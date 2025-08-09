Chelsea stance on Marc Guehi transfer revealed with Liverpool ‘favourites’ to sign Newcastle target

According to reports, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Guehi has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and is reportedly available for £40-50million.

Newcastle and Liverpool are the two clubs being most strongly linked with the England centre-back, though Chelsea’s name has been thrown in the mix after Levi Colwill suffered an ACL injury.

Colwill will miss most of 2025/26 and Blues boss Enzo Maresca has revealed that he wants a new central defender to replace him.

“It’s a priority for me, yes, because Levi is a fantastic player,” Maresca said after his side’s 2-0 pre-season victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

“What we achieved last season is because of him also. I love him, I’m going to miss him. We are trying also to find different solutions.”

MEDIAWATCH: Alexander Isak to Liverpool latest: Newcastle striker’s agent ‘breaks silence’ with 16-day-old quotes

Guehi was sold by Chelsea to Crystal Palace for £18m in 2021 after a successful loan spell at Swansea City.

He captained the Eagles to FA Cup success in May and has established himself as a regular starter for England and one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

Newcastle tried to sign the 25-year-old last summer but couldn’t reach an agreement with Palace. They are reportedly back in for him, but are further advanced in their negotiations for AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw.

This has made a transfer to Liverpool more likely for Guehi, with a report from The Telegraph saying the Premier League champions are the current ‘favourites’ for his signature.

Indeed, Arne Slot’s side are ‘in pole position’ for the England star, having ‘monitored his contract situation over the last year’.

It’s claimed that the Reds have a ‘clear run’ at Guehi as Chelsea ‘prioritise other targets’ following Colwill’s injury, while Newcastle are ‘focusing on different positions’.

The Magpies are prioritising the signing of a striker and are expected to add Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, while Alexander Isak’s future remains uncertain.

The report adds that Guehi’s valuation is ‘complicated’ because of his importance to the team:

Guehi’s asking price is complicated by his value to Glasner’s team, even though he is entering the final year of his contract with no sign of an extension. He was also a starter for Gareth Southgate at the European Championship with England in 2024. Newcastle valued him at £65m last summer and his market value in theory should be lower now as he can leave for free in 12 months’ time.

Palace head coach Oliver Glasner is also out of contract next year. Speaking ahead of the Eagles’ Community Sheild showdown against none other than Liverpool, Glasner said: “Marc and me, we have the same fate, but I can’t speak on behalf of Marc.”

READ NEXT: Crystal Palace ‘insulted’ by Liverpool ‘offers’ for Marc Guehi as Slot ‘moves on to other options’