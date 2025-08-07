According to reports, Newcastle United are set to make a ‘convincing offer’ for a Real Madrid star as they face ‘another rejection’ blow.

Newcastle are enduring a disastrous summer transfer window as they have already missed out on several top targets, including James Trafford, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

The Magpies also face losing Alexander Isak, who has made it clear that he intends to leave the Premier League club this summer and appears to have his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

Anthony Elanga is currently Newcastle’s only marquee signing of this summer’s window, though a report on Wednesday revealed they have a ‘full verbal agreement’ over signing AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw.

This was confirmed by German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who said on X: ‘Newcastle have reached a full verbal agreement with Malick Thiaw on a contract until 2029!

‘Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing, but Massimiliano Allegri is keen to keep him. The latest offer stood at €30 million. Bayer 04 Leverkusen are monitoring the situation.’

This is a huge boost for Newcastle as a new centre-back is a priority for Eddie Howe’s side and they appear to have turned to Thiaw after admitting defeat in their pursuit of Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi.

Newcastle failed with several bids for Guehi during last summer’s transfer window and they have also been linked with a move for the defender this summer amid interest from Liverpool.

A report from journalist Dean Jones for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Newcastle are to ‘suffer another rejection’ as Guehi ‘will say no’ to a move to St James’ Park.

Liverpool are said to be Guehi’s ‘prefrred destination, though he is yet to ‘push for a move’ ahead of the expiry of his contract in 2026.

The report added:

‘Newcastle have endured a frustrating window so far and there is a growing sense they could miss out on Guehi again – possibly to a Premier League rival. Liverpool are also interested and are understood to be Guehi’s preferred destination if he does leave Palace. The Premier League champions ‘have made their interest known informally earlier in the summer but the player is now waiting to see if it materialises into a formal offer. If not, a stay at Crystal Palace remains possible.’

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Newcastle are also ready to enter the race for Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz as they are ‘ready’ to ‘launch a convincing offer’ amid interest from other Premier League clubs.