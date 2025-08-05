Crystal Palace have rejected two ‘insulting’ offers from Premier League champions Liverpool for Marc Guehi, according to reports.

Guehi is available for around £50million this summer after making it clear he won’t extend his Crystal Palace contract beyond 2026.

Liverpool are very interested in signing the England centre-back amid uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konate’s future.

Konate is reportedly a serious target for Real Madrid, who are considering waiting until next summer to land the Frenchman on a free transfer.

Palace seem pretty relaxed about Guehi’s future, despite being resigned to losing him this year or next.

If the Eagles don’t sell Guehi this summer, they’ll keep a top player and professional for another season, and if they do sell him, they’ll receive a huge fee and won’t be in danger of losing a huge asset for nothing.

As well as Liverpool, Newcastle United are very keen on signing the 25-year-old.

Eddie Howe’s side are ‘back in’ for Guehi after failing to prise him from Selhurst Park last summer, per Times Sport.

Adding a central defender has always been the plan this summer, but the Magpies have been preoccupied by other things over the last two months: mainly, having top targets signed by other clubs and their best player wanting to leave.

Amid the Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko chaos, Newcastle are working on a deal to sign Guehi, though former Premier League scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that the defender “wants Liverpool”.

“Newcastle are looking to bring in a new defender,” Brown – who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’ – said.

“I know most of their focus is on a striker with the Isak situation at the moment, but they’ve been after a centre-back since last summer when they missed out on Guehi. They messed about with his valuation last year and that deal fell through.

“From what I hear, that interest in Guehi is still there, but he wants the Liverpool move. So Newcastle have been looking at other options, including [Jan Paul] Van Hecke from Brighton.”

The Guehi situation has the potential to be another disaster for Newcastle in a catastrophic summer, but a report from Foot Mercato now says the Reds ‘intend to move on to other options’ after ‘insulting’ Palace with their ‘two offers’ for the Eagles captain.

Indeed, undisclosed figures have been offered to Palace from Arne Slot’s side, but neither have come close to meeting Guehi’s €55m (£47.8m) valuation.

If this is true, then Newcastle should have a free run at Guehi. The report states:

Crystal Palace rejects two offers from Liverpool for Marc Guehi. Liverpool are looking to make more big moves this summer. In addition to Alexander Isak, the Reds are also interested in signing 25-year-old Marc Guehi. According to our information, the Anfield club have made two offers to Crystal Palace for the defender. The amounts have not been disclosed, but the Eagles rejected them, deeming them insulting. Crystal Palace wants at least €55million for their player, whose contract expires in a year. This element will not lead to a clash, we are assured. The Reds do not intend to spend that much and intend to move on to other options.

