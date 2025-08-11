New Liverpool bid for Isak in ‘next 72 hours’ as Romano reveals Reds ‘are not giving up’

Liverpool are looking to bid again for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak in the ‘next 72 hours’, according to reports, as Fabrizio Romano also issues an update.

It seemed unlikely earlier in the summer that the Reds would have a chance of signing Isak after Newcastle qualified for the Champions League and made their stance on a sale clear.

However, after making an approach to the Magpies for Isak, Liverpool were given hope as the Sweden international told the Geordies hierarchy that he wanted to leave and pursue a move to Anfield.

Liverpool subsequently had a £110m bid rejected by Newcastle and Eddie Howe has since told Isak to train away from the rest of the first-team squad as his future is decided.

The Reds are likely to bid again but only when the Geordies have a replacement lined up and are willing to seriously negotiate a price with Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are “not giving up” on a deal to sign Iska and that the Reds “maintain their confidence in making a deal happen” for the Newcastle striker.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool are not giving up. They feel that Newcastle are still very active in the market to find a striker because they know Isak is not changing his mind. Alexander Isak is not changing his mind, Isak has no intention to return to a normal conversation with Newcastle over a new contract.

“They maintain their confidence in making a deal happen for Isak. Let’s follow the story but it remains a concrete opportunity.”

And now Indykaila – who David Ornstein credited for breaking the news of Manchester United being interested in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba – insist that a new bid for Isak will be ‘submitted within the next 72 hours’ by Liverpool.

Indykaila wrote on X: ‘Exclusive: Bid incoming with 72 hours We had a chat with a respected source from @LFC about Alexander Isak, and let us tell you the full details. He mentioned that an official bid is set to be submitted within the next 72 hours. That’s right, get ready for some serious.’

Howe’s admission that Newcastle are controlled by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules [PSR] will not fill Magpies fans with confidence they won’t sell Isak this summer.

The Newcastle boss told reporters: “We’re controlled by PSR. That’s still limiting what we can do and that’s the reality.

“I’ve said many times, we’re not the highest payers in the league. We’re far from it and that is sometimes reflected in the choices players make.

“I don’t think there’s many players who have come here and haven’t benefitted from the experience Newcastle can give you.

“Playing in front of these supporters, that’s an absolute privilege and an honour that’s never lost on me. It’s a special place to be. Some players have a different choice. Finances play a part in that.”