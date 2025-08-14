Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United have received an offer from AS Roma for Jadon Sancho.

Sancho was one of five players told to find a new club this summer, and currently, only Marcus Rashford has been able to secure a move away, joining FC Barcelona on loan.

Last summer, Chelsea agreed a loan deal with an obligation to buy for £25million but after only five goals in 41 games, the Londoners paid a £5m fee to get out of signing him permanently.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a host of Turkish and Italian clubs this summer, with a transfer to Serie A the most likely outcome.

Juventus and Napoli were expected to compete for the winger’s signature, but Roma are now leading the race.

BBC Sport reported on Thursday afternoon that the Italian club have ‘made an offer’ for Sancho, but it was not confirmed how much the bid is worth, and whether or not United have accepted it.

Transfer expert Romano has provided more details, reporting that Roma have offered £20m, though the Red Devils are ‘open’ to loaning out Sancho and including a buy clause.

Roma are also interested in signing Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, but Sancho ‘has opened the door’ to joining Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Romano wrote on X: “AS Roma submit official bid to Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho. Permanent move for £20m offered while club’s also open to loan with buy clause.

“Decision up to Manchester United and Sancho’s camp. AS Roma, in contact with both Sancho and Bailey.”

He added: “Jadon Sancho has opened doors to AS Roma move and the proposal is worth £20m as total package. Loan deal with obligation to buy proposal at easy conditions to activate the permanent deal.

“Sancho doesn’t want to go to Turkey at this stage despite reports.”

Interestingly, Romano says Roma are working on deals to sign Sancho and Villa forward Bailey.

He said: “AS Roma are pushing in talks for Leon Bailey as more discussions will follow with his agents. It’s not alternative option to Jadon Sancho as Roma work on both.

“Besiktas not in active talks as of now after they only asked for deal conditions last week.”

