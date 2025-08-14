Romano reveals Man Utd ‘on verge’ of transfer with ‘advanced talks’ taking place

Man Utd are closing in on their latest outgoing this summer with West Brom closing in on a season-long loan deal for Toby Collyer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already brought in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Diego Leon this summer with over £200m spent.

Man Utd still want to bring in a new defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper before the end of the transfer window which ends on September 1.

But Man Utd are looking to recoup some money before they look to bring in more signings with Jadon Sancho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho among the players Ruben Amorim is looking to move on.

While the Red Devils are also looking to loan out some of their young players so they can gain first-team experience elsewhere with Collyer now about to depart.

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic was the first to report ‘advanced talks’ between West Brom and Man Utd over a deal for Collyer.

Whitwell wrote: ‘Toby Collyer in advanced talks to join West Bromwich Albion on season-long loan.

‘Host of Championship clubs registered interest, but United midfielder has chosen WBA under Ryan Mason.’

Before transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed similar and ruled out any buy option in the loan deal for the 21-year-old academy graduate.

Romano posted on X: ‘Toby Collyer, on the verge of leaving Man United to join West Bromwich on loan.

‘Move to West Brom will not include any buy option clause. Man United trust him for the future as West Brom are set to win the race after Hull City tried in the recent weeks.’

Despite all the money spent on their squad, Gary Neville is predicting a rather underwhelming season for Man Utd with a top six finish “healthy”.

Neville told Sky Sports: “For United, the top six would be healthy.

“We’ve gone past the point now where we say Manchester United have to win the league. That’s unrealistic.

“My feeling is probably seventh, eighth is where I’m looking at it now.

“But without Europe, they could get into the top six if they have a good run, if they get a goalkeeper. But a lot of things have to go their way.”

Neville added: “If you said to me after that Europa League Final defeat to Spurs that Manchester United would have a forward line of those three that they’ve signed, I’d take that, I’d have snapped your hand off.

“I didn’t think they had £200 million to spend. So the fact they’ve signed those three players is good. I like the profile of those players, whether they settle in now is obviously the big question.

“Two of them are proven Premier League players, although they’ve got to step up a level. Mbeumo is quite solid, he’s robust, he’s played at Premier League level.

“He and Cunha know the Premier League, they’ve been to all the grounds, there’s no shocks for them. And Sesko up front. He’s young, he’s got potential but can he get off to a good start? That’s important for him.”

Neville continued: “Can they embed themselves at United? Can they get the probably 35-40 goals which would be par for those three players?

“If they can get 40 goals – and United’s goals total last season was terrible – they’ve got chance of getting into that top six. But they’ve got to settle those three players, and we can’t take that for granted anymore at United, I don’t think.

“United will be looking at Champions League, that’ll be the ambition. Not playing in Europe has to help, because there’s basically more training time, less pressure on the players, less injuries.

“It means that the best players can play more often in the league, and not have those demands of a Thursday night game.

“But we’ve got to start the season well – and there are some tough fixtures early on.”