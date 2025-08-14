The potential sale of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United to Chelsea has run into difficulties with two clubs well apart in their valuations of the player.

The 21-year-old is one of five players United told could leave the club this summer but little progress has been made in the way of his departure.

The most likely route would appear to be Chelsea – who took Jadon Sancho from United in a similar transfer last year – but negotiations between the two clubs have not been easy with £20m separating their valuations of the player.

According to the Telegraph, United are holding out for a figure of £50m while Chelsea believe the player’s value is closer to £30m.

The London club are pointing to a bid of that amount made by Bayer Leverkusen in January as their reference.

As such, there is an impasse with either Chelsea having to raise their bid or United having to lower their asking price.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Garnacho has told the United hierarchy that it is Chelsea or bust.

Romano told DAZN: “The message coming from the player is, Chelsea or nothing. Chelsea or I stay here and I don’t play football for the next six or 12 months.”

Romano also said that Chelsea offered United Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi and Renato Veiga in a swap deal as part of their efforts to get the move over the line.

However, head coach Ruben Amorim has said the United board has a set price for each of the wanted five players and if that is not met, then they are going nowhere.

“That is not the case because there are different reasons for the players [wanting to leave],” Amorim said earlier in the summer. “Some players have to find a new place to have space in the team. Other players show they want a new challenge and a new team.

“We are just allowing these players to think and decide. If they reach a point where they will have to join the team, they will join because they are our players.

“I know for a fact Omar [Berrada, CEO] and Jason [Wilcox, director of football] and the club have a number for these players. If they don’t reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that. I understand other clubs are maybe waiting for the last minute, but they can have a surprise.

“I’m ready to receive the players. They have more competition. If they want to play in the World Cup, they need to play. I’m happy with that because I’ll have more options. If they have to fight each other to play, for me it’s perfect.”

