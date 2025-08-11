Manchester United have snubbed Chelsea’s bid to land Alejandro Garnacho in a swap deal this summer as the Red Devils aren’t interested in any of the four players they’ve been offered by the Blues.

Man Utd are looking to offload the members of their ‘bomb squad’ with Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia currently proving difficult to shift for the fees they want.

Garnacho is priced at around £50m by the Red Devils, after previously asking for £70m, while Chelsea have reportedly said they won’t pay more than £30m for the Argentina international.

Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Garnacho has ‘agreed every detail of personal terms’ with Chelsea and that everything on the player’s side is ‘done’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Alejandro Garnacho has agreed every detail of personal terms with Chelsea! Deal done on player side, he only wants Chelsea as revealed here since July. Talks with Man United about fee will follow soon. #CFC pursue both Garnacho and Xavi Simons, as revealed.’

Romano has now told DAZN that Garnacho has delivered a stunningly blunt message to Manchester United ahead of the new season.

“Either Chelsea or I stay here and don’t play football for 6-12 months,” he’s said.

But the significant difference in price remains an issue and Mirror now claim that United have ruled out a swap deal with Chelsea, who have offered them four different players in exchange for the Argentinian.

The report states:

‘Chelsea hope to seal a deal for around £30million, but that is about £20m shy of what United were hoping to recoup for their player. The Blues had put forward several swap proposals, including Nicolas Jackson, but there is no interest. ‘Christopher Nkunku is another player who Chelsea have offered to the Red Devils. Axel Disasi and Renato Veiga were also put on the table but United have made it clear that they want cash to re-invest into their squad – not players.’

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf insists that summer signing Jamie Gittens is better than Garnacho and has urged the Blues against spending lots of money on a position they already have covered.

Leboeuf told ESPN: “No I don’t understand it (Chelsea’s interest in Garnacho), of course not.

“And on top of it, I saw Gittens coming in for the last 15 minutes and he really impressed me. Every time he got the ball, he made a difference. He was very impressive.

“Garnacho will play in the same position on the left side – I never saw Garnacho do that even when he was at the top of his game.

“He’s a great player but you are going to pay between 50 or 60million for a guy in a position where you already have the players that you need. I don’t see Garnacho adding something better than what they already have.”