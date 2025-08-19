Liverpool could be given an “ultimatum” regarding Marc Guehi, while David Ornstein has revealed two key conditions relating to this potential transfer.

Despite investing around £290m on signings as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, Liverpool remain in the market for further additions before this window closes.

The exits of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah have raised funds as Liverpool remain heavily linked with Crystal Palace star Guehi and Newcastle United outcast Alexander Isak.

Teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni is Liverpool’s latest signing, but reports have indicated that they could sign him and Guehi this summer amid suggestions that Ibrahima Konate has his heart set on Real Madrid ahead of his contract expiry in 2026.

Guehi has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, though he is said to be available for around £40m as he has entered the final year of his contract.

The England international has also been linked with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, but The Athletic’s Ornstein claims he ‘only has eyes for Liverpool if he leaves now’.

However, this proposed deal is said to hinge on two conditions as Palace and Guehi have decisions to make.

The report adds:

‘The ball is largely in Palace’s court. If they do not want to lose Guehi as a free agent — given he has no intention of renewing a contract scheduled to expire in June 2026 — they will need to sanction the captain’s sale. ‘Even then, the England centre-back must decide whether he wishes to go and fight for a starting place at Anfield in a World Cup year or see out his last 12 months before hand-picking the next destination.’

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, meanwhile, reckons Palace will end up giving an “ultimatum” to Liverpool as they “don’t want to lose” Guehi and Eberechi Eze this summer.

“Crystal Palace don’t want to lose both Eze and Guehi,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Especially after the season has already started, losing two of their best and most important players would be a significant blow to the manager’s plans.

“If they lose players, of course they can replace them, but replacing both Eze and Guehi with such little time left in the window would be very difficult.

“I understand he’s in the last year of his contract, but Palace are very reluctant to lose him. From the outside looking in, I’d expect it would always have been either him or Eze to leave.

“So now that it looks like Eze could be joining Tottenham, I expect Palace will tell Liverpool that there’s no chance of Guehi going anywhere. Either that, or they’ll stick with this £40million+ price tag they’ve put on him and give Liverpool the ultimatum of pay up or shut up.

“If it’s going to happen, they need it to happen quickly so they can go and find replacements. It won’t be something they let go through on deadline day, that is for certain.”