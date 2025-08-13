Liverpool ‘accelerate’ £220m triple deal as they ‘plan to accept’ £15m offer for defender

Liverpool are ready to boost their transfer budget slightly by offloading Kostas Tsimikas as they ‘accelerate’ a triple transfer plan, according to reports.

The Reds have been very active in the summer transfer market with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez arriving as their headline signings so far this summer.

Liverpool are now looking to move on some fringe players while bringing in more signings this summer and one of Arne Slot’s men who could have to move on is Tsimikas.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that the Greece international is now ‘expected to leave Liverpool’ after he was left out of the squad against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield final.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Kostas Tsimikas, expected to leave Liverpool as he’s been left out of the squad against Palace for this reason. Player prepared to go and try new chapter, already got approached by Nottingham Forest earlier in the window.’

And now Football Insider claim that Liverpool ‘plan to accept’ an offer of £15m for Tsimikas after the arrival of Kerkez knocked the Greek down the pecking order at Anfield.

READ: Isak goes Full Kane in Liverpool transfer saga, and you never go Full Kane

Former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – that Tsimikas is now “a sellable asset at this stage of the window”.

Brown told Football Insider: “Liverpool are looking to let go of Tsimikas. The lad has done a good job over a number of years at Liverpool, he’s always been a reliable backup for Robertson and he’s done well whenever he’s come in.

“He’s been seen as an important squad member on that basis, but that’s not the case any more.

“Now they’ve got Kerkez, Tsimikas’ value to the squad has dropped, and that was made clear when he was left out for the Community Shield.

“Robertson still has a job to do there and he can rotate with Kerkez when needed.

“But for Liverpool, they don’t need more than two left-backs, and they see Tsimikas as a sellable asset at this stage of the window.

“As far as I know, there are a few clubs interested in him, so I would expect him to move on.”

And Spanish website Fichajes insists that Liverpool have chosen to ‘accelerate’ their efforts to sign Alexander Isak, Marc Guehi and Giovanni Leoni over the coming days in a triple deal that could be worth around £220m.

The report adds: ‘With the transfer window approaching its final stretch, Liverpool is on a full offensive to secure these three signings. If they succeed, they would be very close to achieving their goal: building a squad capable of fighting for everything in England and Europe.’