According to reports, a new ‘bid’ has been lodged for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak as Liverpool face missing out on two top targets.

Liverpool have made a significant statement this summer as they are currently the biggest spenders in Europe, having invested around £290m on signings.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni are their most notable additions, though they remain in the market for further signings before this window closes.

Despite paying around £80m to land Ekitike, the Reds remain interested in dream target Isak, who was not involved in Newcastle’s 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday after training alone.

Isak has made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave Newcastle for Liverpool and recent reports have indicated that Arne Slot’s side will return with an improved offer if/when their Premier League rivals land a replacement for their prized asset.

Presenter Richard Keys has gone against the grain to boldly claim that Liverpool have raised their bid for Isak after having a proposal worth around £120m turned down earlier this summer.

However, Keys also claims that Liverpool face being hijacked by Real Madrid for Isak, though this is purely speculative at this stage.

“I heard today [last Firday] that Liverpool have made a bid of £110m. A second offer of £80m now and £60m next season,” Keys claimed.

“Take your pick. But I’ve also heard that Real Madrid might be in the frame.

“I can’t believe he would have gone out on the limb that he has without being fairly certain that he will be gone before the window closes.”

Liverpool have also been heavily linked with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, who has entered the final year of his current contract and could be sold for around £40m.

While Liverpool could wait to sign Guehi on a free transfer, it has also been claimed that they could push through a deal this summer amid reports linking Ibrahima Konate with a move to Real Madrid.

However, Caught Offside are reporting that the Reds ‘face a hijack threat’ as Serie A giants Inter Milan have ‘joined the race’ to sign Guehi.

The report claims: