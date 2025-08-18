Gary Neville believes this season’s Premier League title will go to one of Manchester City, Arsenal or Liverpool following the first weekend of games.

All three of Neville’s picks secured wins in the opening weekend of the campaign but of the trio, it was only City that looked comfortable as they picked Wolves apart.

With all but Everton and Leeds yet to play their first game, Neville gave his shout for who will be contesting the title this season and picked the teams that occupied the top three last campaign.

“Between Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City, all of them have got cases to win the Premier League,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“All equal cases as well, I don’t think you can look at any of the three and think they’re definitely above the others.

“I’m going on Monday Night Football tomorrow and will make a prediction and I’m probably going to go with Arsenal because I’ve gone with them the last three seasons!

“But honestly, Liverpool could easily win the league, especially if they get Alexander Isak, they could easily win the league by five or six points.

“We could be staring the obvious in the face with Man City signing [Tijjani] Reijnders and getting Rodri back. They’ve got the best striker in the league and probably the world [Erling Haaland] who scores 40 goals a season.

“We could look back in six months and be saying it was staring us in the face because City have got a treble-winning spine, they’ve got new players in who look outstanding and they’ve got the best forward in the league.

“Then you look at Arsenal and think the last two pieces of the jigsaw have been filled with [Viktor] Gyokeres and [Martin] Zubimendi. The defence looks outstanding, they look like a real team and they’re tough to beat.

“All three of those teams have got genuine cases. Liverpool may be slight favourites but I don’t think any club will be completely confident to win the league even though they all have a great chance. It’s really close I think.”

Neville was asked about other challengers in the form of Newcastle, Aston Villa and Chelsea and while he dismissed the first two straight off the bat, he gave more reasoning in his rejection of the London side, suggesting they missed a “title-winning spine.”

“Newcastle or Aston Villa are not going to win the league,” Neville, who won eight Premier League titles in his playing career, said. “Chelsea obviously won the Club World Cup and finished in the Champions League positions last season.

“When I look at them, they have a lot of good young players, but you’re not looking at [Joao] Pedro or [Liam] Delap in the same way you’re looking at Arsenal or Liverpool’s forwards, you’re just not.

“They’re good players and I think Chelsea will have a good season but I don’t look at them and see a title-winning spine. They’re not ready. That’s not just because of the results over the weekend.

“For me, I think Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City will be fighting it out for the title this season.”

