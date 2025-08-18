Newcastle United have reportedly been dealt a fresh blow regarding Brentford star Yoane Wissa, while they have an ‘ideal’ replacement for Alexander Isak.

This summer window has been dire for Newcastle as they have missed out on several top targets, while they face losing prized asset Alexander Isak.

The Magpies lack a defined structure at the board level and this is holding them back as several Big Six sides have beaten them to signings, notably Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike, Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and James Trafford.

Their problem regarding Isak are arguably more concerning, though. He has made it abundantly clear that he sees his future away from St James’ Park, as he is intent on a move to Premier League holders Liverpool.

The Reds remain interested in Isak after landing Ekitike for around £80m and it has been suggested that they will return with an improved bid once Newcastle land a suitable replacement.

As mentioned, Newcastle are finding it difficult to recruit a new striker or two, though Wissa has looked their most likely addition in recent weeks.

Wissa, like Isak, has spat his dummy out in pursuit of a transfer as he has his heart set on a move to St James’ Park.

Reports have indicated that he could cost around £40m after he was not involved in Brentford’s 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.

However, a report from journalist Ben Jacobs for talkSPORT claims Brentford’s ‘position on Wissa has changed again this weekend’ as Newcastle prepare to ‘resume talks’ over landing the forward, but they ‘continue to be blocked’.

The report adds:

‘The Bees view new signing Dango Ouattara as their replacement for Bryan Mbeumo so won’t sanction the sale of Wissa without signing a new forward, or unless the Magpies up their bid to £60million plus. ‘Newcastle are set to resume talks this week knowing they have player buy in. But they are not expected to offer above £40m given Wissa’s age, 28-years old, and the fact he has one year left on his contract.’

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they also have their eye on Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo as an ‘ideal’ replacement for Isak, even though he is not a natural striker.

The report also claims Newcastle are ‘preparing an offer’ worth 80 million euros (£69m) for the Premier League standout.