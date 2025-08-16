The game was stopped midway through the first half after Antoine Semenyo was subject to alleged racist abuse.

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo was subjected to racist abuse on social media, hours after a fan abused him at Anfield.

As the Bournemouth winger was preparing to take a throw-in, he stopped and clearly looked at one Liverpool fan before proceeding with the throw. A few minutes later, referee Antony Taylor went over to the managers and the fourth official to explain what had happened with the fan eventually removed from the stadium.

Club captain Virgil van Dijk labelled it an “absolute disgrace” but that was clearly not enough for some social media trolls who decided to post monkey emojis on Semenyo’s Instagram.

The 25-year-old screenshotted an image of a comment from one user using the offensive gesture with the caption ‘When will it stop…’

Merseyside police are investigating the incident with Liverpool pledging their support and condemning ‘racism and discrimination in all forms.’

Van Dijk, meanwhile, called out the incident and said the Bournemouth player, who scored two goals, had the Liverpool squad’s support.

“I’ve had loads of conversations with him about it and first and foremost I wanted to know what happened and I am glad the authorities are dealing with it all, that is the main thing,” Van Dijk said.

“But we stand with him completely and I think every one of you here would say the same thing: these things can’t happen. So anything he needs for support, I am here for him.

“We are all here for him, to be honest but the club as well and they are dealing with it in the right way, I am fully confident about that.

“Especially the authorities have to deal with it now and like I said these things can’t happen, whatsoever.’

“I can’t believe it. I can say these things that it shouldn’t happen but unfortunately it does and it is an absolute disgrace in my eyes.

The 34-year-old went on to say that racism “is not of this world”

“First and foremost these things should never happen in the world, not only football. I am happy to say I don’t see it happening up until today actually and that is what I say that it is a disgrace that it could happen.

“But in general racism is not of this world in my opinion, but if we are to be realistic, unfortunately, it still exists and that is the dangerous side of it.

“We have to deal with it in the here and now and like I said, I am here for Antoine, whenever he needs it and we are here as a club to deal with it in the best way possible because it shouldn’t happen.”

