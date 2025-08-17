Wayne Rooney thinks Liverpool could be put off signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United during this summer’s transfer window amid one key concern.

The Isak saga has become this summer’s biggest transfer story as he lobbies for a move from Newcastle to Premier League holders Liverpool.

The Reds have already signed Hugo Ekitike for around £80m, but it has been widely reported that they remain intent on buying Isak before this summer’s transfer window closes, as he’s their dream signing.

Isak cemented himself as one of the best strikers in the world last season as he grabbed 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions and it has been suggested that he could cost as much as £150m.

Liverpool have already had a bid of around £120m rejected by Newcastle and they could return with an improved offer if/when his current club lands a suitable replacement after missing out on Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Liam Delap.

Isak was not involved in Newcastle’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa as he is training alone. Speaking after the 0-0 draw, head coach Eddie Howe admitted the striker is “in control” of his future.

“Nothing’s changed,” Howe told reporters after Newcastle’s draw with Villa.

“The door is well and truly open but he has to decide what he wants to do. We would like a resolution. The ownership, everyone, the players we have, want that clarity. You don’t need any distraction.

“I’m not in control of that. There’s only one person in control of that. Alex is in control of what he does. I’m not in control of him.

“We’re actively looking in the market. We’re working hard to bring players in, more out of hope than expectation.”

Rooney later offered his thoughts on Isak’s situation and explained why he thinks Liverpool could be put off signing the Newcastle star.

“The Geordies are a passionate fanbase, it’s going to be hard for him to come back,” Rooney said on BBC Match of the Day.

“But also for his teammates, I think as a teammate you expect your teammates to come and train every day to give everything on the training pitch and when you pull the shirt on to go and play.

“The fact that he is refusing to come in and train is very difficult for him to come back. He’s just gone about it in the wrong way. Maybe he’s getting advised wrongly.

“But also for Liverpool, you have to wonder if that is the sort of player you want.

“Someone who is going to desert his teammates and walk away from a huge football club. It’s a good opportunity to go to Liverpool, but it has to be done in the right way.”