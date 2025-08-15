Liverpool are ‘all in’ on Isak as journalist explains what Newcastle ‘encouragement’ looks like

Liverpool remain “all in” on a potential deal for Alexander Isak this summer with the situation “quite tense” between Newcastle and the striker, according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds seemed to have little chance of landing Isak at the end of the season with Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League and providing a tough stance on any potential exit.

However, following an approach from Liverpool, Isak decided to tell the Magpies that he wants to leave St James’ Park for Anfield this summer.

The Reds subsequently made a £110m bid for the Sweden international, which was immediately rejected, and now Isak is on strike until he can force a move away.

Isak has been heavily criticised for his approach to seeking a transfer away but it might give Liverpool a better chance of landing the striker this summer.

And former CBS Sports journalist Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool are still “all in” on Isak and are waiting to be “given encouragement” from Newcastle.

Jacobs told talkSPORT: “The situation is quite tense between Newcastle and Alexander Isak.

“And from Liverpool’s perspective, they’re very much just watching it play out from afar. At the moment, there’s been a relative radio silence between Liverpool and Newcastle.

“Liverpool haven’t walked away – Isak is their top priority. They’re all in on him, if it’s possible, between now and the end of the window.

“But they also don’t want to formally bid again since seeing an offer of £110m rejected, unless they’re given encouragement.”

He added: “So what does encouragement look like?

“Some have suggested the offer just needs to be higher. Although, to my knowledge, Liverpool and Newcastle have never acknowledged to each other this so-called asking price of £150m.

“I think Liverpool’s perspective would be to try and get Isak cheaper than that, but still naturally at a British transfer record.”

Newcastle are looking to bring in Yoane Wissa from Brentford, Jacobs explained: “Some say encouragement will come in the form of Newcastle getting replacements in.

“The likely arrival of Yoane Wissa could be seen as one positive.

“And some say encouragement just has to come because Isak is effectively forcing his way, and quite aggressively, out of the club.

“And Newcastle have their own version of this, where Yoane Wissa has pushed for the last few weeks to leave Brentford, and eventually got his wish.”

Liverpool play Newcastle later this month in the Premier League and Jacobs insists the Magpies are avoiding a quick sale for that reason.

Jacobs continued: “Newcastle United will not want Alexander Isak to go in the coming hours or days and be available to make his debut at St James’ Park wearing a red Liverpool shirt – that seems like an unthinkable scenario.

“It’s not to say that negotiations couldn’t happen now, especially with Wissa expected to join Newcastle.

“It’s not to say that the encouragement might not be given in the coming days.

“But it is probably to say that both clubs don’t want that fixture to be a circus.”

