Alexander Isak's agent has been blamed for his attempts to force a move away from Newcastle

The agent of Newcastle forward Alexander Isak has been called out as he’s ‘failed him so badly’ with the promise of a Liverpool move which is ‘fading rapidly’ according to a reporter.

Isak‘s potential movement has been one of the stories of the summer. Newcastle were adamant that their striker would not be going anywhere, but the Swede then began to try to force a move.

He reportedly told Newcastle at the back end of the season that he wanted out – amid Liverpool interest – and his latest attempt to force the transfer was to move out of his home in the North East.

Newcastle reporter Luke Edwards has called out Isak’s agent for his role in the saga.

On X, he wrote: ‘Alexander Isak’s agent has failed him so badly. I don’t condone Isak’s behaviour in the slightest, but he was told the move to Liverpool would happen even though they are unwilling to match valuation and all had to do was behave badly to force it through. He’s now got a player who has alienated a fan base, tarnished his reputation within football forever who is probably not going to get the move he was told was his to make.

‘He signed a six year contract with no release clause. His agent negotiated that. Trying to force your way out with three years left on that deal was always going to be a very risky road to go down but he did it anyway.

‘Isak might still end up at Liverpool but the chances are fading rapidly and have been for weeks now. How he repairs the damage remains to be seen but he will play next season regardless.

‘The sooner he realises the terrible mistake he has made and apologies the better. Play well, score goals, he will get a huge move next summer if that’s what he wants #nufc.’

There is still a chance that the Newcastle striker gets his desired move. The Magpies have been adamant that he’ll only be leaving if they can source a replacement, and the dominoes are falling into place for that.

Multiple outlets have suggested that Dango Ouattara will make the move to Brentford, which could then see Newcastle target Yoane Wissa move on.

On that, Fabrizio Romano has reported Newcastle are ‘planning to advance with Wissa as soon as possible’ after the agreed Ouattara deal.

The Bournemouth man is expected to sign in the next 24 hours, while Wissa is not in the Brentford squad for their Premier League opener as it’s known he wants to leave.

If the dominoes fall right for Liverpool, they are expected to make an offer for Isak above £110million.

