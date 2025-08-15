Liverpool: Second Isak ‘offer’ amount revealed as ‘minimum’ Newcastle demand comes to light

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a new offer for Swedish striker Alexander Isak as the ‘minimum Newcastle are asking for’ is revealed.

It seemed like the Reds would have no chance of landing Isak earlier this summer after the Magpies made their not for sale stance clear following their qualification for the Champions League.

However, an approach from Liverpool saw Isak tell Newcastle that he wanted to leave St James’ Park this summer and move to Anfield.

Liverpool subsequently lodged a £110m bid for the Sweden international, which was immediately rejected by Newcastle, with the Reds now biding their time before making another move.

It is understood that Liverpool are looking to receive encouragement that Newcastle are ready to negotiate a fair price after lining up potential replacements for the striker.

Transfer journalist Nicola Schira has now claimed that Liverpool ‘are set to submit a new official bid’ for Isak after agreeing person terms with the Newcastle star.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Alexander #Isak has not changed his plans: he still wants to leave #Newcastle and has asked to be sold. Isak has agreed personal terms with #Liverpool as revealed and pushing to join #LFC. #Reds are set to submit a new official bid to #NUFC. #transfers.’

And former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – has revealed the “minimum” Newcastle are expecting to receive for Isak this summer.

Brown told Football Insider: “Newcastle aren’t being held to ransom. They don’t want to let Isak go, but if he’s going to keep pushing and refusing to play and all of that, then I expect they’ll be prepared to accept an offer.

“I hear Liverpool are going to come in with another offer, because they still want to bring him in.

“That offer will likely be upwards of £120million, apparently that’s the minimum Newcastle are asking for.

“They’ve gone to £110million, but haven’t gone any further and everybody knows the situation, but it’s in everybody’s interest to reach an agreement.

“If they do come in with this new offer, I think it’s got a better chance of being accepted.

“From Liverpool’s point of view, I think they’re confident because the player wants the move.

“A higher fee, Newcastle might look at it and say if he’s not going to get on with it and stay there, then they’re better off letting him go.”