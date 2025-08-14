Carragher excludes Isak as he names next five Liverpool signings: ‘Too good to be an understudy’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named the five signings that the Reds need but isn’t convinced a move for Alexander Isak is a good idea.

The Reds have been very active in the summer transfer market with six new players coming in and seven players leaving permanently.

Liverpool already had a strong squad after winning the Premier League title at a canter last season in Arne Slot’s first season at Anfield.

It looks likely that the Reds will sign at least three more players with Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni to complete his medical at the club today, while Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Newcastle United’s Isak remain top targets.

Speaking before the Leoni news was revealed on Thursday, Carragher said on the Stick To Football podcast: “They’ve got to get at least one centre-back, maybe two.”

Carragher added: “Liverpool need two more attackers because they’re going to sell Harvey Elliott and they’re probably going to sell Federico Chiesa.”

As previously revealed, Carragher would not spend £150m on Isak and would maybe spend it on another player who could play second fiddle to Hugo Ekitike.

The Liverpool legend continued: “It [a forward signing] could be another player. I’m not fully invested in breaking the bank for Isak. It’s not about him as a player, I do worry about how robust he is to play twice a week for Liverpool.

“When you break the British transfer record for a player, he has to play virtually every game. He only doesn’t play when he’s injured.

“Ekitike, who Liverpool think is going to be the next Isak, would then have to be an understudy but I think he’s too good and too expensive to be an understudy. You’re only going to play when he’s injured

“It’s not like Ekitike will have a year to learn the ropes and then become first-choice – Isak will still be there as your centre forward next year. For me, it’s been done the wrong way around.

“When he [Isak] costs that much money there will also be a pressure on the manager to say, ‘He’s my guy’ and play him. I just feel a little bit for the lad [Ekitike] who was bought for £80m thinking he was going to be the next big thing.”

Liverpool play the first match of the Premier League season on Friday evening against Bournemouth and Slot is satisfied with his options ahead of the opener.

Slot told a pre-match press conference: “We’re as ready as we can be, we have lost 3/4 starters and Gravenberch can’t play this week, so if you exclude the keeper 5 of 10 outfield positions are different. Quality on the ball I am happy but 8/10 times off the ball is good but the aim at this club is 10/10 times.

“So still fine tuning. Against Bilbao I was pleased with the defensive performance, no chances in open play but conceded two set pieces.

“Against Palace, the main chances we conceded was when we lost the ball ourselves. Still to improve, which is normal, let alone if we have not lost a few starters. We have brought in 4 new ones, so it is normal to have some adaptation but we are definitely ready.”