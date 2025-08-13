Liverpool told player-plus-£120m enough to ‘break the logjam’ for Alexander Isak

Liverpool could offer Newcastle £120m plus a player to ‘break the logjam’ and sign Alexander Isak this summer.

The Reds saw a £110m bid immediately rejected at the end of last month, but with Isak not only telling the Magpies that he wants to leave this summer but that he will not play for them again, the Premier League champions will bid again if/when they hear the right noises from Newcastle, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert revealed on Tuesday: ‘Liverpool will bid again for Isak, as always planned since July… …if/when Newcastle open doors to his exit. No changes.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs later revealed that Liverpool are ‘prepared to bid at least £120m if offered encouragement’ from Newcastle after £150m ‘was not countered’.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘More on Alexander Isak. Newcastle striker will not change his position with the window open unless Liverpool inform him a move is impossible, as revealed yesterday. That hasn’t happened with Liverpool still active.

‘Understand Newcastle want clarity this week with ownership now involved in several Isak-specific meetings. Liverpool prepared to bid at least £120m if offered encouragement.

‘£110m offer viewed by Liverpool as competitive given all the money was guaranteed, and it followed #NUFC indicating a bid would be engaged with. Instead, it was swiftly rejected. £150m number was not countered.

‘Although Newcastle insiders have suggested the £110m bid was low, and done for optics, #LFC still feel it was a starting point informed by previous discussions.’

And now former Everton CEO Keith Wyness, who now runs a football consultancy advising elite clubs, believes Liverpool could look to tempt Newcastle into a swap deal for Isak.

He told Football Insider: “The one thing that I think could rescue this, if Liverpool still want him, is a player swap plus the £120m. That, I think, is a doable deal that may work.

“Newcastle still need a number of positions, and Liverpool are pretty well stacked with some talent. So that’s the one thing that could break the logjam right now.

“For the second game of the season, Liverpool are away at St James’ Park. That’s certainly going to be a heated game, to say the least, given what’s going on. Which shirt is Isak going to be wearing? That’s going to be interesting to watch as well. So let’s wait and see.

“I think Isak has played it wrong, and I would be being very hard on him if it was me in the club. If I were Newcastle’s chief executive right now, I would really be in a media campaign supporting the club side and saying that no player is bigger than the club, and making sure that the fans knew that this was his choice.

“So anyway, we are where we are. It’s one of those great dramas. They always happen in the transfer window. This is probably the biggest one at the moment. It’s exciting. There’s no doubt it’s a soap opera, but that’s why we love it.”