Ornstein: Isak ‘adamant he’ll never represent Newcastle again’ even if they ‘refuse to sell’ to Liverpool

David Ornstein has revealed that Alexander Isak is convinced he will not play for Newcastle again, even if they ‘refuse to sell’ him to Liverpool this summer.

The Reds seemed unlikely to land Isak earlier in the summer transfer window after the Magpies qualified for the Champions League and the player wasn’t agitating for a move.

But, after Liverpool made an approach to Newcastle, Isak has since told the Geordie hierarchy that he wants to leave St James’ Park for Anfield this summer.

That led to Liverpool submitting an offer of £110m, which was immediately rejected, and the Reds will not bid again unless Newcastle get a replacement in and they receive enough encouragement that they can get a deal done.

Reporting on Isak’s future on Monday, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on X: ‘Liverpool’s position on Alexander Isak remains the same.

‘There has been no further bid, approach or significant interaction yet following a rejected offer of £110m. Liverpool respect Newcastle’s position, and the emphatic nature of the rejection means #LFC are still waiting for encouragement.

‘Liverpool view situation as similar to Anthony Gordon last summer. #NUFC first indicated they would be open to a deal due to their PSR issues, only to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead.

‘When Liverpool approached later in that window, Newcastle were no longer willing sellers. Understand Newcastle had indicated a willingness to engage on Isak, so Liverpool made their bid. It was made with optimism, which is why the strong and quick rejection was a surprise.

‘Now that it has been rebuffed, Liverpool will not engage without encouragement. They haven’t walked away, and the saga is not yet over. But Liverpool only want to bid again if Newcastle make it clear they are not wasting their time. Should a new bid arrive, both clubs must be on the same page and then an exit is likely.’

And now The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has claimed that Sweden international Isak ‘is adamant he will never represent Newcastle again’ despite the Magpies’ tought stance on a transfer.

Ornstein added: ‘Even if they refuse to sell the 25-year-old Sweden striker and he remains on Tyneside when the transfer window closes, Isak regards his career at St James’s Park as finished and has no desire to reintegrate into the squad.

‘Isak’s perspective is that after being informed last summer that a new contract would not yet be offered to him — because of Newcastle’s need to comply with football’s financial rules and Isak already having a lucrative deal until 2028 — he made clear it would be his last campaign with the club.’