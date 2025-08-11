Liverpool have been told the reduced price which ‘may yet offer a breakthrough’ to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle as the “increasingly likely” outcome has been revealed.

Isak has made clear his desire to leave Newcastle this summer, with his heart set on a move to Liverpool, who saw a £110m bid for the striker swiftly rejected by the Magpies at the start of the month.

The 25-year-old is still training away from the rest of his teammates despite their first Premier League game of the season coming on Saturday against Aston Villa.

The Reds are likely to bid again but only when the Geordies have a replacement lined up and are willing to seriously negotiate a price with Liverpool.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are “not giving up” on a deal to sign Isak and that the Reds “maintain their confidence in making a deal happen” for the Newcastle striker.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool are not giving up. They feel that Newcastle are still very active in the market to find a striker because they know Isak is not changing his mind. Alexander Isak is not changing his mind, Isak has no intention to return to a normal conversation with Newcastle over a new contract.

“They maintain their confidence in making a deal happen for Isak. Let’s follow the story but it remains a concrete opportunity.”

And Chronicle Live have offered Liverpool hope of securing the Swede for less than the reported £150m Newcastle want, claiming ‘others on the agent circuit have suggested that £130m plus add ons may yet offer a breakthrough’.

But Sky Sports News’ Keith Downie believes it’s “increasingly likely” Isak will be staying at Newcastle this summer.

“It’s becoming a bit of a toxic situation, not what Newcastle want ahead of the new season.

“Eddie Howe says he doesn’t see it changing ahead of the trip to Villa Park next weekend.

“I don’t think we’re going to see anything definitive to this situation until the transfer window is closed.

“Liverpool have made one bid which was flatly rejected, and Newcastle will only allow him to leave if they receive a huge offer they can’t refuse – and then, only if they can get a ready-made replacement.

“It feels like the options for Newcastle are very thin on the ground after they missed out on Benjamin Sesko, so I think as the days go on it’s becoming increasingly likely Isak remains a Newcastle player this window.

“A lot of bridges are going to have to be mended, because the Newcastle fans are not happy with what they’ve seen from Isak’s conduct in the last couple of weeks.”