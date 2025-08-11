Tottenham have been ‘in talks’ with Man City over a potential deal to sign Savinho this summer with the winger ‘open’ to the move, according to reports.

Spurs have made loan deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel into permanent transfers this summer, while Mohammed Kudus, Luka Vuskovic, Kota Takai and Joao Palhinha have also joined.

New head coach Thomas Frank is keen to add more faces to his squad after Ange Postecoglou’s side finished 17th in the Premier League last term.

And now a deal for Man City winger Savinho is on the cards with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that the Brazilian ‘open to the move’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Tottenham open club to club talks to sign Savinho from Man City! Negotiations ongoing between Spurs and City, also understand Savinho’s open to the move if the clubs can agree on fee. #THFC boss Thomas Frank indicated Savinho as ideal player.’

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein confirmed on Monday morning that Tottenham have ‘held talks’ with Man City over a potential ‘unexpected deal’ for Savinho.

Ornstein insists that ‘a package worth in the region of £43.3m is under discussion’ despite Man City ‘not actively looking to sell Savinho’ this summer.

It is understood that Savinho is ‘open to the possibility and Pep Guardiola tends not to stand in the way of player who want to leave’.

Ornstein continues: ‘An agreement has not been reached but work continues as Spurs try to land the 21-year-old in a shock move.’

Tottenham head coach Frank recently told the Daily Mail what he wants from the rest of the summer transfer window as he wants to “build something that can last”.

Frank told the Daily Mail last week: “I think there’s no doubt that I want, how can I say this, a big enough, small enough squad. It needs to be big enough and robust enough to compete in all four tournaments, because that’s extremely important, but I can’t have too many players. It’s just so difficult to keep everyone happy, it’s almost impossible.

“Then, we also want to see if we can add enough quality. But we don’t want to sign players we don’t think can really improve the squad. I would rather wait to have the right talented players.

“I’m not here for the short-term fix. I want to build something that can last, so we need to think longer term. Of course we need to compete now, but that’s my thought process.”

Frank added on the challenge ahead: “I’m super excited. I’m ready for the challenge. I loved Brentford. It was a top job in every aspect. It was only an opportunity like this I wanted. Because I think this, this can be fantastic. It can maybe also be not so good, who knows…

“But the opportunity to make a difference here is massive. Who knows how it goes. I’ll go in, I’ll be brave, I’ll be myself.”