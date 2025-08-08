According to reports, Newcastle United are ‘considering’ a move for a new striker target after missing out on Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United.

The Magpies have made it their priority to sign a new striker before this summer’s transfer window closes as they face losing Alexander Isak to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will eventually meet Newcastle’s reported £150m asking price or if a compromise can be reached, but Isak has opened the door to an exit, as it’s been widely reported that his heart is set on a move to Anfield.

The ongoing Isak saga is making Newcastle’s dire transfer window even worse, as they have also failed to sign Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and James Trafford.

Sesko is the latest player they have missed out on as it’s emerged this week that he prefers a move to Man Utd, and this £74m transfer is likely to be finalised this weekend.

Now, Newcastle are back to the drawing board and The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims they are ‘considering a move’ for Porto forward Samu Aghehowa.

The 21-year-old was on the brink of joining Chelsea until his proposed 2024 summer move fell through at the final hurdle as he joined Porto from Atletico Madrid instead.

Aghehowa enjoyed a spectacular debut season at Porto, scoring 27 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions. He particularly impressed in the Europa League as he was a thorn in Man Utd’s side.

The Spain international’s brilliant form has sparked fresh interest from the Premier League, with Ornstein revealing that he is ‘liked’ by Newcastle.

Ornstein explained:

‘The 21-year-old is high among the small number of options Newcastle are considering to bolster their attack this summer after missing out on several targets. The club are yet to make a formal approach and there is no guarantee that the move will happen, but Aghehowa is a player liked by Newcastle. ‘Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Jorgen Strand Larsen are also considered options for the Tyneside club. Wolves, however, consider Strand Larsen as not for sale.’

Regarding Wissa, journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that the forward is “prioritising” a move to a Premier League club amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

“Yoane Wissa still prioritising an EPL move over Saudi,” Jacobs tweeted.

“NEOM and Al-Nassr have both made recent approaches, as revealed last week. Both Saudi clubs believe Brentford will sell for around £40m.

“However, Wissa wants to play #UCL and is willing to wait for Newcastle, or another club with Europe. Brentford now prepared to sell Wiisa once a replacement is found.”