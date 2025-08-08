Tottenham offered Man City star with Frank ‘open’ to signing after big loss

Tottenham have reportedly been offered a Manchester City star, who they ‘would be open to signing’ after a big loss in their squad of late.

Spurs have had attackers both join and leave this summer. They have signed Mathys Tel, who was on loan there last season, as well as West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus.

However, after they won the Europa League last season, Son Heung-min decided it was time for his 10-year Tottenham career to come to an end, as he decided to join LAFC.

After losing 11 goals and 12 assists in the last season, Spurs could well look to make another forward signing.

According to TBRFootball, they have been offered a perfect player to replace Son, as Man City winger Savinho has been ‘put forward to Spurs by intermediaries’. Tottenham are said to ‘appreciate’ him.

Son and Savinho both assisted 10 goals in the Premier League last season, so the winger would be a good replacement for the South Korean star.

As such, Tottenham ‘would be open’ to Savinho’s signing if City ‘were to make him available for transfer’. However, at this stage, it’s not know whether the Premier League giants would sell the youngster.

TBRFootball insider Graeme Bailey said: “Savinho has come up in conversations and put to Tottenham – at this point it is not envisaged that Savinho would leave City, but he is a player that Spurs have liked, if he became available, could be an interesting option.”

It is not explained why intermediaries have offered him to Tottenham given the winger was directly involved in 16 goals in his first season with City, including a goal and an assist in the recent Club World Cup, and his club don’t want to sell him.

While it seems unlikely that Spurs will get Savinho, they could get a man whose opportunities at City have dropped since his signing: Jack Grealish.

The forward started just seven Premier League games last term, and was left out of the Club World Cup squad, suggesting his time at the Etihad was over.

He has been linked with Tottenham, as well as Everton, and though the Toffees look the most advanced in the chase, our friends at TEAMtalk have suggested Grealish would look more favourable on a move to Spurs.

Indeed, he wants to get back into form as quickly as possible, with a view to potentially making England’s next World Cup squad, and he therefore feels Tottenham would be a good landing spot, particularly as he wants to move to London.

