According to reports, Bayern Munich are ‘gearing up’ to sell Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane, with Spurs having the ‘first refusal’ on one condition.

The England international is one of the best strikers in Premier League history and Tottenham arguably held him back before he joined Bayern Munich for around £86m in the 2023 summer window.

Spurs opened the door to Kane‘s exit as he entered the final year of his contract and he attracted interest from Manchester United, though the north London struck a deal with Bayern Munich after the Red Devils refused to meet the striker’s valuation.

Kane, unsurprisingly, has been a revelation at Bayern Munich as he’s grabbed 85 goals and 26 assists in 96 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

Last season, Kane ended his long wait for a team trophy as he helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, but he has been sporadically linked with a potential exit over the past couple of seasons.

Last week, a report from The Telegraph claimed there are ‘murmurs’ that he is eyeing a return to the Premier League ahead of the 2026 summer transfer window.

Kane is only under contract at Bayern Munich until 2027 and the release clause in his contract ‘decreases each year’, meaning he could be bought for a bargain price next summer.

At this point, Spurs would surely at least be interested in re-signing Kane, but the same report claimed Man Utd are currently his most likely destination.

‘Despite Tottenham’s first-option clause, sources still believe Manchester United currently provide the most likely destination for Kane if he were to leave Bayern this time next year.’

On Friday morning, X account Indykaila News provided an update on Kane’s situation. They have previously been renowned for being a parody account, but they now have ‘a team of five respected reporters’, have over 570k followers and have recently been credited by The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Regarding Tottenham’s clause, Indykaila have pointed out that they have the ‘first refusal’ to ‘match an ‘offer’ for Kane ‘if Bayern accept an offer from another Premier League club’.

It is also noted that there was a ‘real chance’ of Kane leaving this summer, but an exit next year currently looks far more feasible.

The report claims ‘a big meeting just went down with the Bayern bosses, and it looks like they’re gearing up to let him go next summer’.

And while a return to the Premier League feels most likely, a shock move to Barcelona is on the table as they are ‘eyeing him as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski’, who is set to leave the La Liga giants upon the expiry of his contract in 2026.