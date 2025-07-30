Harry Kane has been linked with a return to the Premier League after the 2026 World Cup and Manchester United are reportedly in pole position for his signature.

Kane left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in the 2023 summer transfer window and won his first major trophy in his second season, claiming the Bundesliga title in May.

He departed north London as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, while trailing only Alan Shearer in the all-time Premier League scoring charts.

After scoring a prolific 213 goals in 320 Premier League appearances, the England captain has continued his lethal form in Germany, netting 85 goals in 96 games for Bayern.

But despite his success abroad, there is growing speculation that Kane’s Bundesliga adventure could conclude shortly after the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

MORE: Four players who did a Gyokeres and failed miserably, including ‘insulted’ Van Dijk

According to a report from The Telegraph, there are already ‘murmurs’ within the football industry that Kane is eyeing a return to England next summer.

His Bayern contract reportedly includes a release clause that ‘decreases each year’, potentially opening the door to a transfer in 2026.

Bayern, who made Kane the focal point of their attack, are believed to be open to doing business if the timing and offer are right.

Spurs did negotiate a first-option clause when selling Kane to the German giants, which would allow them to match any accepted bid should Bayern agree to sell and Kane express a desire to return to Spurs.

However, the clause does not include a fixed fee, meaning Spurs would still need to negotiate a price or trigger any release clause that remains in effect.

MORE ON KANE ON F365

👉 Trent and Toney join Kane and Bellingham in a 36-man England club

👉 Harry Kane nailed on for Man Utd transfer after failing to score in 10-0 win

👉 A step-by-step guide to show Harry Kane has actually scored precisely zero proper goals for England



While a romantic homecoming to north London could appeal, the report suggests that Manchester United are currently seen as the more realistic destination.

The report states:

Despite Tottenham’s first-option clause, sources still believe Manchester United currently provide the most likely destination for Kane if he were to leave Bayern this time next year.

The Red Devils have long admired Kane and even explored a potential deal before his move to Germany.

With United still in need of a proven centre-forward to lead their line, Kane’s availability could align perfectly with their ongoing rebuild.

Whether Tottenham will be willing – or financially able – to bring their record goalscorer home remains to be seen.

But with his legacy in the Premier League unfinished and his desire for silverware undimmed, a high-profile return to English football looks increasingly likely for Kane.

Asked in April if he’d consider a return to England, Kane told ESPN: “I’m not sure. I’ve said throughout my whole career, I’m not someone who likes to think too far ahead. I’m extremely happy here.

“So I know a lot can change in football in a short space of time and things can happen, but ultimately my focus is here.

“I’m not thinking about any other league or any other team. And with football, I like to just go the flow and at the moment the flow is here at Bayern Munich.”

READ NEXT: Harry Kane ‘perfect fit’ for Liverpool as Slot told why Reds will ‘challenge again’ for Premier League title