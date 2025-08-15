Merson tells Liverpool to forget Isak and ‘worry’ about one star: ‘I don’t think I’ve seen a player play that badly’

Paul Merson during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson thinks Liverpool should be looking to sign another centre-back before worrying about signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle.

The Reds are looking to bring in more players before the end of the transfer window on September 1 after signing six so far this summer.

Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have already come through the door this summer with all four playing as Liverpool lost the Community Shield final on penalties to Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday.

Liverpool face Bournemouth on Friday night in the first Premier League match of the season and Merson reckons they should be focusing on bringing in another new centre-back and not a deal for Isak.

The Reds are on the verge of signing Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni, while they are also interested in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi to strengthen their defence.

Merson insists Liverpool must get Guehi or another centre-back in before they turn their attention to Newcastle striker Isak.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Defender to join Liverpool, Forest splurge, Brentford agree record deal

Merson told Sky Sports: “There’s been a lot of noise surrounding the potential deal to sign Isak, suggesting they will romp to the title if they sign the striker from Newcastle. I hear a lot of people saying that if Liverpool get Isak it’s game over in the Premier League. It’s finished.

“I just don’t see them winning the league as a foregone conclusion, Isak or not.

“If I was Liverpool, I’d be looking more for a centre back than Isak. That has to be the priority for Slot, whose main centre-back options are Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.”

Mohamed Salah was largely anonymous against Palace in the Community Shield and Merson reckons it was a “worrying performance” from Liverpool’s leading star.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Newcastle have ‘deluded fanbase’ as Alexander Isak ‘deserves’ Liverpool move

👉 Big Weekend: Man Utd v Arsenal, Chelsea, Florian Wirtz and Eddie Howe

👉 Wirtz, Gyokeres, Mbeumo: Top 10 Premier League signings of the 2025 summer transfer window

Merson added: “It was a bit of a worrying performance from Salah at Wembley. I don’t think I’ve seen a player play that badly before in a football match.”

On Frimpong playing with Salah, Merson continued: “One thing that might be difficult for him this season is playing in front of Jeremie Frimpong.

“Compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold, he’s more like an attacking winger. Frimpong’s a good player but he’s not a destroyer. He plays so far forward that he’s not a natural defender. Trent wasn’t either but the same thing applies really, I think Ibrahima Konate could be too exposed.

“There’s a major problem down that side of the pitch, even more so than last season.”

READ NEXT: Arne Slot under huge pressure at Liverpool after a transfer window which has flattered to deceive