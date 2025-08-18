Sky Sports have removed a post from their social media accounts which showed Newcastle fans calling Alexander Isak as a ‘greedy b*astard’ amid significant backlash over the way the video was edited.

Isak is currently refusing to train with or play for Newcastle in the hope of forcing a move to Liverpool having told the club he has no intention of representing them again.

The Magpies have so far maintained their ‘not for sale’ stance and Liverpool will not improve on their £110m bid for the Sweden international until Newcastle open the door to his transfer.

Isak faces the very real prospect of having to reintegrate himself at Newcastle with the transfer window closing in less than two weeks, and he will have something of a task on his hands to win back the faith and respect of the fans who, until their trip to Villa Park on Saturday, have chanted his name in positive terms.

That wasn’t the case on the opening day of the season, with Sky Sports posting a video on social media which appeared to show the fans chanting ‘there’s only one greedy b*astard’ at the Newcastle players as they applauded the travelling faithful from the pitch.

Sky didn’t mention Isak’s name in their post, instead posing a question as to who the Newcastle supporters could be chanting about, and censored the swearing, but it received plenty of backlash in any case.

Swathes of Newcastle fans took issue with the way in which the video was doctored to show them slamming Isak while the Toon players were thanking them for their support, insisting the chants only started once the players had started leaving the pitch, which certainly chimes with the fact that the audio didn’t match up with the pictures.

Newcastle content creator Adam Pearson wrote on X: ‘An impartial sports broadcasting company like Sky Sports should not be editing audio and including it into clips to make Newcastle United fans look bad. We never chanted about Alexander Isak while the players were interacting with us.’

Responding to the chants after the game, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’m not going to have a big opinion on [the chants]. The supporters supported the team which is my big ask, which they have done unbelievably well.

“If they want to say something afterwards, they are free to do that.

“I want a resolution to the [Isak] situation and the door is still well and truly open [for the player to return to the squad].”