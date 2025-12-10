Liverpool’s squad did their best to silence the noise regarding Salah on Tuesday night, producing one of their strongest performances of the 2025/26 campaign to beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League group stages.

Still, Salah continues to dominate the conversation in the aftermath of his explosive mixed zone outburst on Saturday evening.

Liverpool have been clear with their response to this situation as Salah was omitted from the squad to face Inter Milan, while Arne Slot, at least publicly, has remained diplomatic when asked about the ongoing situation.

But what have the players had to say? So far, five Liverpool stars have spoken out about the Salah saga, with several more outspoken than Curtis Jones…

Alisson Becker

“No [I don’t feel disrespected]. I don’t believe that is his goal, to disrespect anyone.

“I believe he has the freedom to speech, to talk about how he feels, about his own situation. What we expect is a player who wants to play, who is not comfortable being on the bench.

“Again, you have the freedom to talk, but you need to deal with the consequences of that. I think that’s clear.

“As a team, it’s not important how we feel, it is important how we are going to react now. The reaction is staying together, working hard to overcome a bad situation.

“It’s not just about Mo, it’s about the team, it’s about what’s best for the club.”

He added: “I don’t think anything, what I hope is that he plays again for the club. That’s a personal situation between Mo and the club.

“We, as his teammates and his friends, hope the best thing happens for him. But as Liverpool FC players, we want the best for the club as well, we want a win-win situation for everyone.”

Curtis Jones

“No [Salah has not impacted the dressing room mood]. Mo is his own man. I can’t really speak on another man and his business.

“Everyone knows how much of a legend that Mo is. I can’t really speak on it. The situation that he has got, it is not for me to say.”

He added: “Are we behind the manager? We always are. We always are.

“He is human at the end of the day. If we get beat in games, it affects him, it affects us all too the same way it affects fans. He is a positive man, he always makes a change.

“The style of play has changed a bit. He is as hungry as ever, exactly the same with us. He is there with us and we are there with him as well.”

Andy Robertson

“Firstly, he would probably want the season to have went better for the club, and for him.

“He puts a huge amount of pressure on himself to perform all the time. Last season he took it to a whole new level in terms of, at times, he carried this whole team forward to go and achieve amazing things.

“I think we’ve all been below the standards of last season, Mo included. And he’ll be first to admit that.

“And then obviously finds himself out of the team, which is probably a bit of a unique situation for him.

“It’s obviously something that he’s not used to experiencing, but he was positive yesterday (Monday) in terms of wishing us all well, sending us on our way.

“I’m sure he would like to be involved. But the support for the lads was still there. As a teammate, that’s all you can ask.”

Dominik Szoboszlai

“I’m very close with him. It’s nothing to do with the players. It’s him and his own choice with what he is doing with his own life and his own career.”

“It’s not our decision as players [about whether Salah stays at Liverpool].

“I love him as a human being, as a friend of mine. As a player he has done so much for this club it’s going to be the club’s and his decision.”

Virgil van Dijk

“It wasn’t too difficult [to focus on the Inter game]. Obviously it’s his feelings that he had after the game. We came in on Sunday and I didn’t feel any different in terms of the team, the players. We all know what’s going on, but I think the outside world makes it what it is, bigger than ever.

“We just have to deal with the fact that we had a big game tonight, that everyone had to be ready for, and we have another big game at the weekend. Whatever happens, we’ll see. Nothing more, nothing less.”

Van DIjk added: “Of course I spoke to [Salah. [What I said is] none of anyone’s business.

“Of course. I’ve been with Mo for such a long time. He’s been a big part of my success that I’ve had at the club. He’s a big part of the club’s success, I’m a big part of his success. We’ve all been doing it together at Liverpool.

“The reality is that he’s going away on the weekend. Hopefully he has an amazing Africa Cup of Nations. In the meantime. I have no idea what will happen.

“[I hope he returns to play for Liverpool] 100%. But I’m not a decision-maker here. It’s a decision between the club and Mo.

“Whatever happens, we are friends. We’ve been through highs and lows. Let’s see. Let’s see what it brings.”

