Liverpool ‘agree personal terms’ with Semenyo amid Salah crisis as they ‘match’ Man City offer

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo as they look for a replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday as Liverpool stayed ninth in the Premier League table with their disappointing start to the season continuing.

Salah was on the bench for the third match in a row at Elland Road and the Egypt international made his feelings clear on his lack of minutes after the clash in Yorkshire.

The Liverpool forward insisted he’d been made a scapegoat by the Reds and revealed his relationship with Slot was now broken in a shocking outburst.

Speaking to a group of reporters, Salah said: “I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship.

READ: Sorry, Mo? Carragher should stand his ground while Salah owes the apologies…

“I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“This club, I will always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much and I always will.

“It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don’t get it. It’s like I’m being thrown more under the bus. I don’t think I’m the problem. I have done so much for this club.

“I don’t have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It’s football. It is what it is.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Gerrard tells Salah he was ‘wrong’ to criticise Liverpool as he recalls his own ‘head loss’

👉 ‘Hurting’ Salah makes Liverpool U-turn ahead of ‘really important’ meeting today

👉 Liverpool legend Carragher apologises after being branded a ‘disgrace’ over Salah slam

A joint decision from Slot and the Liverpool board saw Salah miss their trip to Italy to face Inter Milan on Tuesday with the Egyptian also likely to miss the Premier League game against Brighton on Saturday.

And now an X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ has claimed Semenyo is a ‘replacement’ for Salah and their article in Caught Offside insists that Liverpool ‘have agreed personal terms’ with the Bournemouth winger.

Semenyo, who has a £65m release clause in his contract, is ‘now set to decide between a move to Anfield or the Etihad Stadium’ after Liverpool ‘matched’ the offer from Man City over personal terms for a January move.

The report adds: ‘According to my information from top sources, Semenyo can leave Bournemouth for £65m, but that clause expires before the 10th of January and is no longer valid for the rest of the month.

‘The Cherries have another clause for £5m less but that doesn’t become active until the summer transfer window.’

Semenyo has yet to make a decision on his preferred move and ‘will not rush into a decision’ over whether to join Liverpool or Man City.