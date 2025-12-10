Arsenal boss Arteta told Madueke ‘more about him’ than ‘too predictable’ Saka

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker insists Noni Madueke has “more about him” than Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to Aston Villa over the weekend to let their lead at the top of the table slip to two points with second-placed Manchester City beating Sunderland 3-0.

Despite that Arsenal are still having a good season and have a plethora of options in all positions after signing eight new players in the summer transfer window.

Saka starts most matches for Mikel Arteta’s side but Parker reckons Madueke has “got more about him” than his fellow England international.

Parker told British Gambler: “Arsenal have the players that can take opposition on, namely Declan Rice and Noni Madueke. Every time Madueke comes on, he’s got more about him than Bukayo Saka. Madueke frightens defenders and goes at people.

“Saka doesn’t bother defenders because they know what he’s going to do, he’s too predictable. He’s going to turn his back and try and fend you off and then either try to get a foul or pass it back.”

On Arsenal, Parker added: “The team isn’t playing to the strengths of Viktor Gyokeres or Gabriel Martinelli. Martinelli stops full backs from going forward, he doesn’t get enough game time.

“Arteta is looking for defensive work and doesn’t want them to concede, but that limits your options in the attack and score. That’s why Arsenal look on edge against the big teams. They talk about winning the league but they’re not playing like it.

“If you want to win the title you need to go out there and show teams the reason why you want to win it, you need to boss them. Teams don’t come away from playing Arsenal happy they’ve earnt a point out of a game, and that speaks a lot about Arteta’s side this season.”

Former Liverpool defender John Arne Riise reckons Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard is underrated by most football supporters.

Riise told footitalia.com: “He is definitely underrated, but I think that’s what happens when you’re a captain. A couple of seasons ago he was scoring goals and providing assists, and you get that pressure on you to repeat those numbers. Then if you don’t reach that level, every match, you get criticised.

“But people don’t realize how good he is sometimes. He’s an amazing player, amazing person, great captain. I can just see what he’s done for Norway and he’s doing for Norway, his teammates and the team here.

“But also all of the things he does on the pitch don’t get noted. How much he runs, how much he is there, how much he tells his teammates what to do. Yes, I think he’s underrated. Even though people love him and know he’s a great player, I think he should get more praise.

“I sometimes see Arsenal fans on social media and they’re often negative about him, and I don’t get it, because he’s an amazing player.”