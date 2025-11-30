Joe Cole reckons Chelsea were “always” right to sell Noni Madueke to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

That is because Estevao is the next Neymar and already better than Madueke.

Arsenal reaction to Madueke transfer was deranged

Those were not Cole’s words, but ours, with tongue in cheek.

Madueke’s transfer to Arsenal sparked a huge debate across the Gunners fanbase, with supporters online even starting a #NoToMadueke petition.

It was completely deranged behaviour from supposed fans of the club. It was a questionable signing and one Chelsea signing too far after Arsenal picked up Jorginho, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling, Willian and Kepa Arrizabalaga under Mikel Arteta’s watch.

The Gunners paid £52million for Madueke, who Chelsea were eager to sell. That alone is enough to irritate supporters, but writing him off before he’d kicked a ball for the club, and going as far as to start a petition against the move, was bizarre and frankly embarrassing.

Madueke has made those supporters eat their words with his performances, and he scored his first goal for the club in Wednesday’s Champions League win over Bayern Munich after months out with a knee injury.

He’s clearly a very talented player, but Enzo Maresca has a gem in Estevao and won’t be bothered that they sold Madueke, especially for £52m.

Joe Cole praises Chelsea’s recruitment

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Chelsea on Sunday, ex-Blues midfielder Cole said his former club were right to sell Madueke.

“That transfer always made sense to me,” Cole told Paddy Power.

“You want to get the best young players in your club. The debate with Chelsea has always been what is the right amount for those transfers to get done.”

Estevao for Chelsea: 25/26 statistics

5 goals, 1 assist in 17 games (8 starts)

25 take-ons won, 46.3% success rate (more per 90 than Grealish, Gakpo, Kudus, Saka, Salah)

4.72 progressive carries per 90 (more than Gakpo, Kudus, Saka, Salah)

8.33 touches in attacking penalty box per 90 (more than Grealish, Gakpo, Kudus, Saka, Salah)

Cole continued: “Bringing Estevao in was a no-brainer. Against Barcelona, he was brilliant from the off and really lifts the team up.

“I’ve always said he’s going to gradually get more important, and by the end of the season he’d be regularly starting the big games. It seems that’s now happening before Christmas.

“He’s a fantastic player, and the fans have got a new darling. It’s exciting times for Chelsea.”

Madueke to Arsenal worked for Maresca and Arteta

Cole is right: selling Madueke for £52m was a no-brainer for Chelsea, even if he is a top player.

Not just because Estevao has the potential to become the best winger in the Premier League, but because Chelsea already have so many wide players.

Pedro Neto, Tyrique George and Cole Palmer were joined at Stamford Bridge by Alejandro Garnacho, Estevao and Jamie Gittens in the summer window, while Mykhaylo Mudryk still exists.

There wasn’t enough space for Madueke, and a £52m offer was impossible to turn down.

It’s a rare transfer that worked out well for all parties.

Arsenal needed reliable depth behind Bukayo Saka and a game-changing left-sided attacker. Madueke can be both for Arteta.

He is direct and confident on the ball, offering something different to Saka, and can be a huge player for the Gunners this season.

