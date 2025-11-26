Estevao is the "most talented Brazilian" since Neymar, per a South American football expert

South American football expert Tim Vickery has named Chelsea star Estevao the “most talented” player to come out of Brazil since Neymar, but feels he has “two advantages” over the former Barcelona icon.

Chelsea have quietly risen to prominence both in England and Europe this season. They’re currently second in the Premier League and fifth in the Champions League.

They are some of the top scorers in both competitions, and scored more than once in a game for the sixth time in a row when they beat Barcelona 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Estevao scored his side’s second goal, the most important contribution of the 18-year-old’s career so far. It was his third goal in five Champions League appearances this term, and it made him the second-youngest player to score on his first three starts in the elite European competition.

Discussing just how good the Brazilian winger is on Sky Sports, South American football expert Vickery likened his talent to the iconic Neymar’s.

He said: “We’ve got, probably now, the first genuine Brazilian superstar to have chosen the Premier League. Usually they want Real Madrid or Barcelona. Estevao has come to Chelsea, please, don’t take this for granted.

“I think comparisons with the top drawer, alright, they put a burden of pressure on him, but he does seem to respond extremely well to pressure.

“I think he’s generally regarded as the best, the brightest, most talented player to come out of Brazil since Neymar, with one or two advantages: he seems more stable, than Neymar and certainly so far, there’s much less baggage around him.

“I think the sky’s the limit.

“He was known as Messinho – little Messi – and when he got his break in the first team at Palmeiras, he scored a goal on debut, getting in at the far post and you think he’s got no right to score that goal.

“The opposition was a little team from Uruguay called Liverpool and you’re thinking back then, it’s not going to be long until he’s doing it against a rather more famous Liverpool.

“Guess who his first goal in the Premier League was scored against? You got it, Liverpool.

“I well remember his coach at Palmerias, Abel Ferreira, pleading with Palmeiras not to sell him, but saying ‘this lad is different from anything I have ever seen.'”

