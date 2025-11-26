According to reports, Chelsea are not prepared to stand still as they are plotting a £133m double deal and a key player has “signed” a new contract.

Chelsea have been very active in the transfer market under Todd Boehly as they are in a close fight with Manchester United and Arsenal to lead our Premier League net spend table.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has been heavily backed in the transfer market as Chelsea have built a stacked squad with plenty of immensely talented youngsters, though it remains to be seen whether they can win a major trophy this season.

Maresca and his players have not been without critics over the past 18 months as they have had severe dips in form, but they have won the Club World Cup and Europa Conference League.

This season, they are going under the radar as possible Premier League title contenders as they are second in the table after 12 matches, while they are among the leading teams in the Champions League group stages.

Chelsea are likely to do more business in January and next summer and a report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims they ‘are planning to raid FC Porto for striker Samu Aghehowa and midfielder Victor Froholdt’ in a ‘double deal’ worth £133m.

The Blues face competition from Premier League rivals Spurs for Aghehowa, who has reportedly emerged as their leading target to fill the void left by Harry Kane.

Aghehowa has a release clause in his contract worth around £87m and it is claimed that the Blues may need to pay this to sign him.

The report claims:

‘Porto have firmly stated they have no intention of letting their star depart mid-season, and it will take any club to pay the full release clause to sign Aghehowa. ‘Sources close to Stamford Bridge indicate Chelsea may be “forced to move” decisively, especially if Aghehowa’s form continues to soar.’

Chelsea are also said to have been working on deals regarding their players, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Marc Cucurella recently “signed an improved contract”.

“I can confirm he signed an improved contract at Chelsea in August,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It was not publicly announced, but it is done. He is now a big part of the project and a perfect example of what is happening at Chelsea.

“For two years, he received heavy criticism and many people questioned the money paid to Brighton. Now he is doing great for Spain and great for Chelsea.

“One of the best left-backs in the world, a leader on and off the pitch, and man of the match against Barcelona. Full credit to Chelsea and to Cucurella for the turnaround.”