‘Hurting’ Salah makes Liverpool U-turn ahead of ‘really important’ meeting today

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has decided that he wants the fallout between himself and the club resolved as soon as possible, according to reports.

After their 3-3 draw against Leeds United over the weekend, Salah told reporters that Liverpool had “thrown him under the bus” while he insisted his relationship with Arne Slot was broken.

That led to the Liverpool hierarchy and Slot to make the joint decision to leave Salah out of their squad to travel to Italy for their 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday evening.

Salah is flying off to AFCON soon and Liverpool have a big decision whether to attempt to sell the Egyptian in January or phase him back into Slot’s side.

When asked where he stands on the Salah situation now, Slot told reporters: “Where I stand is that tonight it should all be about the players that are here. In the rich history Liverpool has, they have had many of these evenings but in the season we are in, I think if you have an away win in this stadium against such a strong team then it should be about the midfield or about Ibou or about the ones that are here.

“They deserve all the credits. I fully understand on Friday I get a lot of questions again about other things, but tonight it should be about the ones who are here.”

Slot added: “Well, you say everyone makes mistakes in life but the question is should the players also recognise that as well…

“And should the initiative come from the player or from me?”

And now an account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 690k followers insists that Salah wants to resolve the issue as he ‘loves’ the club and supporters.

The account wrote: ‘Liverpool insider @MoSalah wants fallout fixed ASAP. Loves @LFC, always his club. Loves city & fans. Family settled in Merseyside. Hurting but still wants top-level football. The meeting today is really important.’

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson thinks Salah will play for the Reds again despite disagreeing with the Egyptian’s comments.

Johnson told BetWright: “I wouldn’t be so sure that Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool. The club will do what they can to keep him around and he seems like a decent professional, so I can’t imagine that the relationship between him and the club would break down that quickly.

“My guess would be that Salah will play for Liverpool again. Him and the club will try and work things out together, although how that exactly pans out is difficult to predict. No player is bigger than the club – it doesn’t matter who you are – so anyone talking outside of the dressing room needs to be respectful of everyone involved.

“I don’t think he should be talking about his relationship with people like Arne Slot like that, because that can rub off wrongly to other players. You want your more experienced players like Salah to set a better example than that.

“Time will tell what happens and we’ll see what happens in the next few weeks or months, but my guess is that Salah hasn’t played his last game for Liverpool.”