An insider has claimed to have revealed Liverpool’s ‘transfer plan’ heading into January, with Mohamed Salah to be sold on one condition.

Liverpool have slumped into a crisis this season as they have lost nine of their previous 15 matches in all competitions and have only won four games during this run.

Last season, the Reds were comfortably the best team in the Premier League as they deservedly won their 20th title, but they made too many changes in the summer as they have been a shadow of their best selves this term.

Over £400m was spent on a huge squad overhaul, which has impacted Liverpool’s cohesion and contributed to Arne Slot’s side becoming ineffective in virtually every position.

All of the key figures at Liverpool need to share a portion of the blame for their sudden downfall, with Slot, FSG and the players warranting criticism.

Their situation has become worse in recent days as Salah has publicly criticised Liverpool and Slot, which left club chiefs with no choice but to leave him out of the squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night.

READ: Salah ‘agreement reached’ as Slot breaks silence amid ‘cryptic’ update



It also means that Salah looks to be on borrowed time at Liverpool and could leave the Premier League giants as early as this winter transfer window.

Now, an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ has claimed to shed light on Liverpool’s ‘leaked plan’ to replace Salah, which could involve a maximum of five transfers.

They said on X: ‘Liverpool’s transfer plans have been leaked:

‘The club is reportedly considering selling Mo Salah at a fair market value this January

‘The focus is on bringing in two or three wingers with real pace to complement players like Isak, Ekitike, and Gakpo

‘This is Chiesa last season!’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool: Report claims ‘obstacle’ may prevent FSG appointing ‘ready’ manager to replace Slot

👉 Liverpool launch ‘serious offer’ for Salah replacement ‘practically out of Real Madrid’s door’ – report

👉 Carragher is right, Salah is a whiny prima donna who doesn’t care about Liverpool



The insider used an image of long-term Liverpool target Antoine Semenyo to accompany this update as he is being mooted as a replacement for Salah.

Semenyo has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and has a £65m release clause that can be activated in January.

And journalist Graeme Bailey has told our friends at TEAMtalk that he has chosen Liverpool as his ‘preferred destination’ next year over Man City, Man Utd and Spurs.

The report claims: