Jamie Carragher has taken a pop at Mohamed Salah on multiple occasions and the Liverpool man has proven the Reds legend and pundit right – he is a prima donna who only cares about himself.

Salah has caused quite the stir at Liverpool of late. Three games on the bench were enough to forget his vow of silence and suggest the club have “thrown me under the bus.”

And oh, what sweet timing it was. Salah, who’s not been allowed to travel to face Inter Milan on Tuesday as a result of his outburst, was recently called out by Liverpool legend Carragher for staying silent amid a poor period of form.

“A year ago this weekend Mo Salah wasn’t shy in coming out and speaking about his own situation, about the club not offering him a contract.

“I only every hear Salah speak when he gets Man of the Match, or he needs a new contract. I’d like to see Mo Salah come out as one of the leaders, one of the legends of Liverpool, come out and speak for the team. It shouldn’t always be the captain.”

Indeed, he had come out during a good period for the Reds and essentially backed them into a corner about his contract last season, and now feels like they’re trying to push him out.

He feels he deserves answers as to why he’s not playing.

We can give them to you, Mo. You’d scored 15 goals at this point last season and you’re on five now. You’re not playing well enough to deserve the starting spot you so crave and are not used to not being handed to you.

Salah’s over-inflated view of himself seems to tell him that he should be starting regardless of form, but the first game he was dropped, Liverpool won, and they’ve not lost without him in the side in the last three games.

It’s no secret that Florian Wirtz has had some of the best games of his Liverpool career while Salah has been out. He scooped two SofaScore ratings of 7.0 against West Ham and then Sunderland, with the spotlight not solely on the Reds icon, and in the Champions League earlier this season, he laid on two assists in one game in Salah’s position.

This is no personal affront to Salah and an attempt to push him out of the door, it’s simply an admission that Liverpool might be able to compete better without a man who should be in much better form than he is right now.

If he aimed to get himself back into the side, he’s grossly overestimated his importance, and if it’s to find a move away, then it speaks volumes about what Liverpool means to him.

What cannot be ignored is that he has shown twice in the last two years that he’s only willing to speak when it suits him, but it’s okay, as he’s happy to admit in a big statement solely about himself that he’s not bigger than any other player.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool ‘decide to sell Salah in January’ as chosen replacement to ‘immediately’ be signed

👉 Carragher destroys ‘disgrace’ Salah for ‘choreographed’ Liverpool smear to ‘throw my club under the bus’

👉 Inter v Liverpool predictions: Could Reds be mauled in Milan?

Carragher drove it home perfectly: “The one line that stands out for me is ‘thrown under the bus.’ He’s thrown the club under the bus twice in the last 12 months. With the manager right now, he should be doing as much as he can to help the club get out of the worst run they’ve had since the 1950s and he hasn’t done that.

“When we are talking about throwing people under the bus, he’s thrown every Liverpool right-back under the bus for the eight years. Can you imagine playing behind him for eight years? But we accept it because he’s a superstar and he’s scored 250 goals and he’s given me as a Liverpool supporter some of the greatest nights of my life.”

“You weren’t a big star before you came to Liverpool, you haven’t really won much for Egypt, no matter how big you are, you need help from your team-mates, your manager and fans, it’s important that he remembers that. When he talks after Leeds, it’s all about me, me, me.”

READ MORE: Salah is a big baby, but which benched Premier League players might be entitled to a bit of rant?