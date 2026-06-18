Troy Deeney has picked out the England star who will cost his country the World Cup, but he’s “just saying what my eyes told me”.

After Croatia pegged England back twice in the first half through Martin Baturina and Petar Musar in response to a Harry Kane penalty and a bullet header from the Three Lions captain, Thomas Tuchel’s side roared out of the traps after half-time to secure a 4-2 win in their opening game of the World Cup.

Jude Bellingham stormed down the right flank to put England back in front before super subs Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford combined late on to secure the three points.

England looked shaky at the back in the first half in particular, with neither John Stones nor Ezri Konsa looking particularly assured and Reece James more uncomfortable than we’re accustomed to seeing him at right-back.

But Deeney was particularly critical of Jordan Pickford, who won his 85th cap for England on Wednesday night and has been as reliable a force as anyone since making his international debut in 2017.

Asked if he felt Pickford added to the England chaos, Deeney told CBS Sports: “To say the least, yeah. I don’t really know the stats and all of that. I’m just saying what my eyes told me.

“I still think he should have saved the first one [Croatia goal], that’s my opinion. I think when you get a hand to it, it’s got to be a solid hand and keep it out.

“There’s just that feeling when I watch Jordan…there’s a shot from 50 yards and it trickles to him and he’s screaming at everyone, ‘Do your job! Don’t let any shots come in!’

“Every time he parries one, fouls someone, does whatever, he’s like, ‘Don’t look at me!’

“We’re trying to win a World Cup. That’s why we’re here. In my opinion, and respectfully Jordan, because you know I like you. We can’t win it with that guy in goal. He doesn’t give you any confidence.”

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Maguire knows better

Harry Maguire, speaking on The Rest is Football about Tuchel’s tactical approach, was of the opposite opinion.

He said: “I think tactically a lot of people looked at the squad he picked and thought they were going to sit in and play on the counter-attack but I thought it would be the opposite.

“I think we’ve got four lads in the back four who all want to build up.

“I think Picks [Pickford] today was really calm. Really, really calm under pressure.

“I think the two in central midfield want to take the ball. I think the wide wingers, he’s big on pressure and counter-press. So I think we’re going to build up but I think the flip side is we’re going to press high and press in their half and I think we saw that today.”

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