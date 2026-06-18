Yan Diomande has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have told RB Leipzig that they are ‘willing to pay a package approaching €100m for Yan Diomande’, according to transfer expert David Ornstein, while four alternatives are ‘on the list’ for the Reds.

Mohamed Salah’s Anfield departure has seen Liverpool prioritise a new winger this summer, and they secured their first signing of the Andoni Iraola era on Wednesday after hijacking Newcastle’s move for Osasuna’s Víctor Muñoz.

Fabrizio Romano revealed: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are set to sign Víctor Munoz with HIJACK done, HERE WE GO!

‘Newcastle in advanced talks for days but #LFC enter the deal, verbally agree terms with Muñoz and activate €40m release clause.

‘All set to be signed and another big surpise.’

The transfer expert later revealed that sporting director Richard Hughes wants ‘to add at least one more winger to the squad’ this summer.

He added on his YouTube channel: “There can’t be only one name for Liverpool.

“Victor Munoz is on one side, Diomande is one of the options who remain in the list.

“I would still mention a name that I have been mentioning for the last months on Liverpool, and it’s a name I want to keep there.

“It’s not something new, because if you follow the channel, you know I am always mentioning him, but Bradley Barcola remains a player appreciated by Liverpool.”

That desire to sign a second winger this summer was confirmed by Ben Jacobs on Thursday, and he claims Liverpool are also considering moves for three alternatives on top of Diomande and Barcola.

He wrote on X: ‘Liverpool will sign another attacker/winger in addition to Victor Muñoz. Optimism remains on Yan Diomande, but due to competition with PSG, and Leipzig’s asking price, there are other targets.

‘Understand pace is the key criteria. Also on the list are Köln’s Said El Mala, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

‘All options in case Diomande doesn’t arrive. Bradley Barcola another player Liverpool have looked at this summer.’

READ MORE: Liverpool want PSG pair and Brentford, Crystal Palace stars as next four Iraola signings after Munoz

Liverpool’s Diomande ‘package’

But Ornstein has offered hope that Diomande will arrive at Liverpool despite his preference to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

He wrote on X: EXCL: Liverpool inform RB Leipzig of willingness to pay package approaching €100m for Yan Diomande. #LFC firmly in driving seat at present but studying more options if needed as #RBLeipzig want to keep 19yo + #PSG remain strong contender @TheAthleticFC.’