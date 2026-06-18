Man Utd battle Aston Villa for World Cup ‘protagonist’ as Como reject £43.4m offer

Manchester United are ‘interested’ in signing Como star Martin Baturina, who scored a stunning goal for Croatia in their World Cup clash against England on Wednesday.

Baturina, winning his 20th cap for the Croatians, struck a fierce shot from the edge of the box in the first half to cancel out Harry Kane’s opener from the penalty spot.

England claimed all three points as a further goal from Kane and strikes from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford secured an impressive 4-2 win for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

But Baturina stood out for the Croatians – not just for his goal – and United have now joined Aston Villa and Leeds in holding ‘interest’ in the ‘protagonist of the World Cup’, according to Sky Sport Italia.

Baturina only moved to Como last summer in a £15.6m move from Dinamo Zagreb, but has caught the eye under Cesc Fabregas in Serie A, registering six goals and three assists from his attacking midfield role in his debut season under the former Arsenal and Chelsea man.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claimed earlier this month that Aston Villa ‘have made a formal offer’ for Baturina, with the bid thought to be between €50m and €55m.

Another unnamed English club have also made an offer for Baturina – quite possibly United on the basis of this latest update – and the Serie A club now ‘value the winger at €80m’.

The Sky Sport Italia report confirms a €50m offer was made and that after Leeds ‘tried to take him a few months ago’, Bayern also ‘took information’ on the 23-year-old.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Arsenal in for PSG star, Chelsea eye World Cup keeper

Man Utd targeting second World Cup star

Meanwhile, United have made ‘formal enquiries’ to sign Crycensio Summerville – also starring at the World Cup, for the Netherlands – from relegated West Ham this summer, according to our friends at TEAMtalk.

The report stated that Man Utd ‘have made formal enquiries and view Summerville as a prime candidate for the left-wing position, particularly if Marcus Rashford departs’.

Summerville has been at West Ham since the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the London club until 2029, with the option for a further year.

The former Leeds United star has found the back of the net eight times and registered seven assists in 56 appearances for West Ham so far in his career.