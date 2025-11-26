Liverpool pair Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak are "a million miles off" and there's a fair one will fail

Liverpool expert David Lynch feels summer signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz are “a million miles off” and is already scared one of them won’t “work out.”

The Reds splashed an enormous sum of around £450million in the summer. Their attempts to improve their team to win back-to-back Premier Leagues have not gone to plan.

After winning the league at a canter last term, they find themselves 12th after 12 games this season, with a huge gap already forming to leaders Arsenal.

Their two most expensive signings – £116million Wirtz and £130million Isak – have so far contributed one goal and four assists between them.

Isak started against Nottingham Forest in the 3-0 loss last time out despite the form of fellow striker Hugo Ekitike, while Wirtz missed the game – and will miss the Champions League match with PSV Eindhoven – through injury.

Liverpool expert Lynch feels that game would have been perfect for Wirtz, while he’s already scared Isak will fail to come good at Anfield.

He told Sports Mole: “These are the kind of games that you would like to have Wirtz in to unlock those low blocks if he was fit.

“But we need to start seeing more from him as soon as he’s back, and the same can be said with Isak. With Isak, my big worry is that this first season is going to be a write-off because he missed pre-season. He’s not right yet, and the decision to start him against Forest was inexplicable.

“He’s only getting older, he’s already injury prone – you worry that this is not going to work out. That might be over the top and negative, but it brings a pressure when you spend huge money on a signing. They have to be perfect, and he’s a million miles from it, as is Florian Wirtz.”

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Liverpool: Romano reveals Reds U-turn on January transfers as FSG ‘want to finalise’ £70m signing

👉 Liverpool submit new ‘bid’ to sign Marc Guehi in January as Crystal Palace set key condition for transfer

👉 Liverpool: Manager ‘ready to step in’ to replace Arne Slot as change hinges on two conditions

That Wirtz will not get the opportunity to stake his claim against a system more similar to what he faced when he was having success in Germany will be disappointing for him and Liverpool.

For Isak, who already knows how to perform in England and simply can’t do it, there’s little explanation to his lack of form.

The Reds will hope that once his injury issues fully subside, he’ll be the player he was at Newcastle, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season.

READ MORE: Liverpool legend predicts how long Slot has to save himself before ‘time’ is up