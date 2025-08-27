Ruben Amorim decision deemed ‘very ridiculous’; Liverpool fans mocked

We are trying to move on from Liverpool, Newcastle and Alexander Isak but there’s still plenty of that. Man Utd first though…

Send your views to theeditor@football365.com; maybe watch the Carabao Cup first.

Hammer time

It’s time to break out the cracked badge, lads.

Phil The Hammer, Norway

Amorim is destroying talents

I have had a long and hard thought about what’s happening at United and still can’t fathom Amorim’s decisions, team selection and tactics but, more so his damaging relationships with players. We have lost the services of talented players directly due to his actions albeit he has been in charge for a short period.

First, we lost Rashford, then Garnacho and now Mainoo may be leaving. Great talents and skills lost to United, especially if the cool and collected Kobbie Mainoo leaves.

Instead of playing Fernandes at his competent position of No. 10 and fielding Mainoo in midfield, he continues to play Fernandes in midfield and keep Mainoo on the bench, very ridiculous indeed. This is not impacting on United only, it is also adversely affecting the performance of Bruno Fernandes himself.

Meanwhile, Chico Obi is wasting his skills and talents, not getting even a few playing minutes. Besides, he signed a natural striker, Sesko, and he continues to keep him on the bench. Why? It is completely illogical and, actually, irresponsible that a club signs a needed striker and not play him, leaving him to warm the bench. This is happening despite the fact that only 3 or so clubs scored fewer goals than United last season. No good coach will do that.

Sight should further not be lost of the fact that his utterances are adversely affecting his relationships with the playing body. The issues are exacerbated by his utterly refusal to make changes. All told, Amorim is a problem at United not a solution. I urge him to be flexible enough to identify and implement changes.

Amorim’s greatest problem is his lack of flexibility which has resulted in his adamant refusal to make changes. No change no progress, a saying which is true for all aspects of human endeavours. The status quo is leading the club closer to relegation than to challenging the top six.

Professor (Dr) David Achanfuo Yeboah

Can a 3-4-3 work in the Premier League?

To butcher a famous quote “I have not come to bury Amorin, nor praise him” because it’s pointless. Firstly, no one of any influence is reading my diatribes (heck I can barely get you folk to read them!) and secondly, I don’t have all the facts. So instead I want to change the approach of the club-specific moaning and ask the collective wisdom of the group, perhaps some of you former players or coaches, … Can the 343 system actually work in the EPL?

I’ve read the books and watched numerous teams who play this system and conclude there are 3 major flaws to it:

1. It is overly reliant upon excellent wing backs. If you try and force players to fill that role (e.g. Dalot) not only do they play badly but the whole formation seems to fall apart.

2. The high press works right up until you play against elite teams who can either play around you or ping the ball into the gaps. The current Barcelona women’s team is a perfect example of beating the press. Although they lost to Arsenal in the CLF, they played them off the park.

3. Without 2 DMs, there is either huge holes in the center of the park or one of the 3 Defenders needs to step up. Currently none of the MUFC back 3 can either step into that space and run with the ball.

Sure Amorim was successful… but in the Portuguese League! Can you name a Portuguese Team outside the top 3? And their mid-table teams have noting like the strength in depth of the EPL, teams such as Brighton, Fulham, etc. Similarly with Conte in Italy.

And maybe it is just Amorim. After all, other than a couple of players (i.e. Dalot, Fernandes, Maguire) everyone is new, and he’s had close to 6 months to get his philosophy across. They can’t be that stupid… Can they?

Can someone please help me understand what I am missing?

Adidasmufc (Watch Amorim drop Fernandes and we beat Grimsby 5-0!)

READ: Mainoo and Garnacho to start, record signing made and Amorim ‘sacked in the morning’ in League Cup omen

Arne Slot has made some errors

Slot has not been great in picking the starting 11 thus far this season.

I had reservations before the season started about forcing Kerkez into the line-up against Bournemouth (his old team, first home game, emotional game, etc.). This week Slot playing Wirtz against Newcastle away is more of the same. It is probably the most physical fixture on the calendar. Also it is a difficult place to play without all the Isak nonsense. Just seems tone deaf.

The whole advantage of having quality depth is to be able to withstand injuries and make small changes to keep a competitive edge. Robertson is still a high quality left back and should be the preferred starter and should have been since matchday 1.

I can’t tell if it is his desire to make this his own team or some other reason, but I’ve not been inspired so far. It is early days but there needs to be some tweaks. Maybe you go three at the back and provide more cover for Konate who looks out of shape in addition to being unfocused. MacAlister coming back will help sure up the midfield, but they won’t win against Arsenal (another emotional game against a title rival) without making some change. Large or small. Great games, but christ almighty I won’t hate a clinical 2-0 win.

J

Isak is the only one to blame

I am amazed at the coverage around the Isak saga and people actually blaming Liverpool or Newcastle. As far as I’m concerned neither have done anything wrong and, as others have said, this is a negotiation process which may or may not lead to Newcastle selling to Liverpool.

All of the blame should sit squarely on Isak (and/or his agent). By all means indicate internally you would like a transfer, (perhaps even submit a transfer request like the good old days?), but still turn up to training and play for the team that is paying you, as per your contract. Do not go public with veiled complaints and go on strike!! Eze played right up to the end and still got his move OK…

Bulbisar

BadWolf, bad suggestion

I am a normal man with a normal job.

If I want to change my job I can A) apply online or B) speak to a recruitment agent or C) Be head hunted.

I am under zero obligation to tell my current employer that this is happening.

My contract typically also gives me a 4 week or 3 month notice period depending on my importance to the organisation.

Anyway, to football and BadWolf.

BadWolf, your idea is genuinely rubbish. Like, rubbish rubbish.

Why go to all the effort and expense of trying to agree a deal with a club for a player, with zero idea on whether he is remotely interested in joining the club?

Teams are in contact with players all year round. They speak to players of various ages and maintain contact throughout their careers. Relationship building is a huge part of the transfer game.

Newcastle, for example, could have finalised deals (subject to contracts) with 7 or more clubs this year and still been rejected by the player.

Huge effort wasted for Directors, Lawyers, Negotiators etc. The time and effort here would be huge and costly.

This way round, a player understands how a club values them, what the future looks like, and whether they’d be a good fit for each other. Then and only then do you make a bid.

Going back my points earlier about a normal person getting a normal job, this all falls under option C essentially.

In fact, you can consider Agents to be Recruiters too, ie it is their job to find you a new job, that’s option B covered as well.

In this analogy your suggestion (that is struggling under the weight of how bad your idea is) doesn’t even have a place for options A, B, or C.

Your whole email in truth is confusing. To then not really have a point that stands up to scrutiny, you just move on to shirt pulling.

From memory, you’re a United fan. Tapping Up and Shirt Pulling have been United tactics for as long as I can remember and certainly activities that Fergie didn’t discourage.

Your suggestion wasn’t extreme, it was just rubbish.

Barry (Perth)

PS: Lee Ryan, I’m flattered

…Badwolf proposes a set of draconian solutions to make it more difficult for players to be “tapped up.” The question I would ask is: why? What problem do you think you are solving by these proposed measures? The problem of someone getting a more well-paid job with better prospects?

What other professionals do you think should be limited from pursuing their career in their own interests? Or is it just footballers?

I don’t think Alexander Isak has covered himself in glory in this whole soap opera, but, morally, why shouldn’t he try to get a better job with a more successful, and on the face of it, more professional organisation?

Dara O’Reilly, London

Liverpool have done this before…

I’ve not been a mailbox obsessive in recent months, so I may have missed it, but one thing I haven’t seen mentioned is that the Isak situation is extremely reminiscent of the Van Dijk transfer saga.

Whilst Liverpool eventually got their man 6 months later, it shows that the club has no respect for anyone else, much more so than the other top 6 clubs (Spurs & Gibbs-White aside). A lot of Liverpool fans try and sit upon the moral high ground, decrying other teams’ approaches to transfers (e.g. Real Madrid & TAA), but Liverpool have demonstrated the exact same approach to undermining other teams, much more so than other clubs in the Big 6.

As an aside, Monday’s match was another instance of Newcastle disgracefully crossing the line with physicality, only this time VAR rightly stepped in to actually ensure they were punished for once. It should be unbelievable that the spineless worm of a referee clearly didn’t care about player welfare and would have been happy for Gordon to remain on the pitch, but this is PGMOL under Howard Webb’s stewardship, where the referees need to be front and centre instead of the actual football.

On the basis of Newcastle’s approach alone, Liverpool deserved to win, because they wanted to play football not just kick lumps out of the opposing team like Newcastle.

James Jones, STFC (that Van Dijk article’s headline was so refreshing, as it was matter of fact and didn’t include any superfluous quotes or references to Fabrizio Romano)

Response to the oddly angry Liverpool fans

A lot of Liverpool fans writing in seem really upset about a game of football that Liverpool won. Imagine how terrible the last few mailboxes would’ve been if they’d lost?

Chris, NUFC

…Liverpool….biggest bunch of cry babies in football

Thanks for coming to my TED talk.

Rob

…What a beautiful mailbox this fine Wednesday morning. I do enjoy it when This Means More FC zealots complain noone likes them and it’s not their fault, then proceed to write the same whiney self-aggrandising pish they seem to specialise in. Lads, you’ve won two PL titles in 35 years, two!! Maybe wind it in a bit? Lovely side of Harold going off on a Hooler word salad whilst missing one key element too, where I said “based on this round of fixtures”. Always read the small print Harry.

RHT/TS x

…To pick up on a couple of points (almost everything) made by Lee in the mailbox.

Open goal to start. ‘How in anyone’s right mind can Liverpool fans ever be slagged off’ – First game of the season, Semenyo racially abused at Anfield.

1) Newcastle supporters booed every single Liverpool player each time they had the ball, not just Ekitike (looks a wonderful player). You must have been to a hostile away game before; Liverpool have had loads in Europe over the years. Also, Ekitike’s off the ball trip on Tonali forced him to leave the field injured. It was the type of shithousery you’d expect to see when you watch the caveman united vs caveman athletic derby. To confirm, Newcastle are in the Champions League this season.

2 ) Liverpool are a wonderful team and play some great football. Up until Gordon got himself red carded (rightfully so), Newcastle also played some nice football too but couldn’t score. When you go down to ten men, you need to change your tactics somewhat. You slow the game down, you focus on trying to win set pieces, this isn’t something Newcastle have invented, teams have done it forever. In fact, Liverpool tried several times to slow the game down, I think the referee had a word with Kerkez about time wasting over a throw in. Oh, and the change of tactic nearly worked. You are going to be very disappointed if you go to each game expecting every team to try and pass Liverpool off the park.

As for being verbally aggressive, grow up, I certainly didn’t imagine VVD shouting in the face of the referee 3 times in the first 20 minutes or Gravenberch’s scissor tackle from behind on Bruno (most fouled player in the top 5 leagues last season) that he was cautioned for.

3) All Isak is guilty of is not honouring the 6 year contract he signed 3 years ago, well that and faking an injury to avoid a preseason tour, making himself unavailable for games, going to train with his former club and posting content onto social media that damages the reputation of his employer (though I’ll let that slide what with the sportswashing and all). Yes, Liverpool is a bigger club, yes, they can pay him more money and yes, he’ll win more playing for them, but until they offer the money that Newcastle are willing to accept, he should at least act like a professional. Same for Wissa and anyone else in that position.

4) If Newcastle were able to spend the way Man City or Chelsea was able to spend, then like it or not, they would be a superpower in waiting. If you can’t see that, then I suggest you give up football commentary and try to get Duncan and the boys back together for a Blue reunion tour. Maybe team up with Simply Red and call yourself Deep Purple.No doubt about it, the management structure within the club has been a disaster this year, not many Newcastle supporters will disagree with that. Staveley leaving, ill health of Darren Eales, Paul Mitchell stepping down and no obvious succession planning has each played a part. Prior to that, it was all going swimmingly.

Quick responses now …

Upset by a banner – anyone wearing a Suarez t-shirt?

Get into them – sang it for years, you aren’t special!

Snarling aggression – anyone get bitten?

Playacting – Salah ever won a penalty?

Lost a game at home – 10 men outplaying the champions, no shame in that.

Picked up a suspension – A deserved one may I add.

Treatment room overflowing – Nothing new there.

All because Liverpool bid for one of our players – More so because of how he’s acted since. Oh, and many fans will read posts like yours and think, f*** those entitled pigs.

Negotiation is not a crime – Liverpool bid once, it wasn’t enough, bid again and it might be. One bid does not a negotiation make.

Covered the Wissa thing above. If you’re bidding £110 million for something valued at £150 million it is derisory. If you bid £110 million for something valued at, let’s say £120 million, it isn’t. The Saudi’s don’t need your shed, don’t waste your time listing it.

Again, with the booing – We booed every player (and the refs), whether they were born in the 90s, 00s or 10s (???). Do you want opposing fans to applaud your players when they score, again, grow up. Oh, and that’s some take, stating that the things stopping Newcastle becoming one of the footballing elites (whatever that is) is the fans booing, players being too committed in tackles and diving.

More quick responses…

For the Gravenberch grin – I raise you the Bruno celebration in front of the Gallowgate

Chiesa celebrations – Osula’s beaming smile for the (then) equaliser

Slot pushing Ngumoha towards the Leazers End – Isaks celebration at Wembley when the tiny Newcastle United slapped down the elite-mega giants-non diving-non booing-definitely didn’t attack the City bus in the champions league-Semenyo abusing-Suarez racism supporting-Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, to end their 70-year trophy drought (because winning the championship doesn’t count apparently). That is something Liverpool do not get, and they never will.

The chant from the away end ‘hand him over’. That is entitlement. To be fair to Lee, he then did a solid attempt at humour, a Liverpool fan accusing anyone else of having a victim complex is brilliant.

When you’re next at St James’ Park look to your right and you’ll see home fans sitting alongside you, up in the gods. It’s not the best, but ‘how is it even allowed’, Jesus, grow up, victim, entitled.

They could use the £20 million for the ball boys as a down payment on your shed.

Finally, well played Liverpool winning against 10 men whilst being outplayed is the sign of a good team. Well played the teenager and well played Newcastle.

Ratt Mitchie (I’d love it if we bought Lee’s shed, love it)

We don’t talk about Bruno…

So I feel that whenever I played Football Manager back in the day around 11 years ago I used the editor to cheat a bit. That’s my confession, sorry but it feels good to share.

I would find out the wonderkids in internet forums down the line and make sure I got a few bargains in a lower league team at the start to give me a boost. I would DEFINITELY rage quit and even if I had to start a few matches back it was still fulfilling to take a lower league team and bring them up into the Champions League with the squad, wonderkinds, youth development regens and some legends who I would sign just to say I managed (looking at you Barca tiki taka legends)

However I can completely see how that was a fun game and a really enjoyable pasttime. I can’t for the life of me see how Pafos FC (formed 11 years ago) in the Cypriot League have managed to become only the third club in history to qualify for the group stages (or league stage technically) of the Champions League EVER from Cyprus!

Big congratulations to them and I fully expect them to get a result or cause an upset in the group stage (even if their coefficient means they’re a bit buggered already)

Annabelle

(P.s. Their striker called Bruno missed a great chance, hence the title of this message)

Fairweather CL fan: An update

A few weeks ago I wrote in about picking a random club in the CL qualifiers; let’s face it, unless your team is in it, (mine is) you are unlikely to make anything but a passing acknowledgement that it is even happening.

But now it’s all over, and we can get to the actual draw and discuss how unfair/biased it all is. However, back then I had chosen Finnish KuPS, who were riding high in their domestic league at the time (and are 2nd, at the time of writing, on GD). They were doing great, and after beating Kairat Almaty in the home leg 2-0, it looked like they were all set to almost be there.

Unfortunately the away tie ended 3-0 to Almaty, with all three goals scored in the 1st half. They went into the break needing just a goal, but ultimately they were awful, registering just 1 shot on target, and gaining 2 corners, in stark contrast to the home tie where they had 5 and 10 respectively.

Maybe it had something to do with the travelling to the outer reaches of … checks map … Kazakhstan, a village 200km from China, and has a Wiki page that hasn’t been updated in 8 years. These are the reasons why I do this every year, guys.

Anyhoo, perhaps that distance played a role in their vanquishing of Celtic last night? Kairat managed to take a 0-0 from Scotland back home, and got another in front of their own fans – evidently 300 Celtic fans made the trip – and took it to penalties.

The Kairat keeper was apparently an emergency stop gap, but it was he, Temirlan Anarbekov, at the age of 21, who brought the riches of Champion’s League to this club. The second Kazakh team to feature.

We all love football – some like to argue about it more so – so I implore you to do this next year. Pick a club, any club, and follow them, and should they get defeated swap over to the victors and do the same.

I purposefully kept this mail brief for fear of going off on a tangent about KuPS and Kairat’s domestic lives, because I got into it, but if the love of the game runs deep, then do this.

Mike D (so glad I didn’t have to pledge allegiance to Celtic)

Arsenal wankathon: An update

Fair play for printing that.

Logistical problems I can empathise with.

That’s twice that I’ve fired off horrible emails to you guys and you’ve printed them.

I love you really.

ATB