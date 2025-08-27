Liverpool: ‘Shock’ Alexander-Arnold ‘return’ mooted amid PL ‘sensational bid’ after ‘interesting twist’

According to reports, former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could ‘make a ‘shock return’ to the Premier League in January amid a ‘sensational bid’.

Alexander-Arnold left his boyhood club Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window and joined Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The England international entered the final year of his contract at the start of the 2024/25 campaign and was heavily linked with an exit for most of the season.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were in the same boat, but Alexander-Arnold was always the most likely of the three to leave amid interest from Real Madrid.

The La Liga outfit made Alexander-Arnold a priority target as they made him their No.1 option to be Dani Carvajal’s long-term replacement.

Alexander-Arnold faced severe backlash from Liverpool supporters as he remained silent on his future for most of the season, but his exit was announced with a few games of the campaign remaining.

Real Madrid eventually decided to pay a fee for Alexander-Arnold to enable him to feature at the Club World Cup, but he has endured a difficult start at his new club.

The 26-year-old started Real Madrid’s opening La Liga game of the 2025/26 campaign as they beat Osasuna 1-0, but he only made a three-minute cameo off the bench over the weekend as Carvajal replaced him in Xavi Alonso’s first XI.

It has subsequently been reported that Alexander-Arnold is set to remain on the bench in the coming weeks, and in somewhat of a reactionary report, Caught Offside are claiming that he ‘already could leave Real Madrid’ in January

Alonso’s preference for Carvajal is deemed an ‘interesting twist’ and it is said to open the door to a ‘shock return’ to the Premier League.

The report also claims that Man City could be his next destination after they were sporadically linked with the right-back last season, with Pep Guardiola’s side ‘keeping a close eye’ on his situation at Real Madrid.